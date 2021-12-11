IRENE — Irene-Wakonda outlasted Ponca 52-48 in an inter-state boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Conner Libby posted 14 points and three steals, and Miles Pollman had 14 points and eight rebounds for Irene-Wakonda (1-0). Garrett Libby scored seven points and Jake Kuhl added nine rebounds in the victory.
Dalton Lamprecht scored a game-high 19 points for Ponca (2-3). Zach Fernau had nine points.
Irene-Wakonda travels to Wagner on Tuesday. Ponca travels to Laurel, Nebraska, to face Lewis & Clark Conference rival Laurel-Concord-Coleridge on Tuesday.
PONCA (2-3) 12 11 9 16 — 48
IRENE-WAKONDA (1-0) 15 7 13 17 — 52
TD-A 44, Menno 34
MENNO — Tripp-Delmont-Armour made 10 of 17 from the line down the stretch to claim a 44-34 victory over Menno in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Riley Spaans scored a game-high 15 points for TDA. Kase Brouwer and Mason Reiner each scored seven points in the victory.
For Menno, Kadeyn Ulmer and Blake Rames each scored 10 poitns. Rames also had seven rebounds.
TDA, 1-0, travels to Parkston on Tuesday. Menno, 0-1, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday.
Crofton 60, Guardian Angels 44
WEST POINT, Neb. — Crofton outscored Guardian Angels Central Catholic 31-14 in the second half to claim a 60-44 victory in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Simon McFarland led a balanced Crofton attack with 15 points. Roy Knapp posted 14 points. Jayden Eilers had 11 points and Braxston Foxhoven added nine points in the victory.
No statistics were reported for Guardian Angels, which hosts Aquinas Catholic on Dec. 17.
Crofton, 3-1, travels to Hartington Cedar Catholic on Tuesday.
CROFTON (3-1) 14 15 22 9 — 60
GUARDIAN ANGELS (0-5) 16 14 11 3 — 44
Bloomfield 54, Niobrara-Verdigre 36
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — Layne Warrior finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Bloomfield past Niobrara-Verdigre 54-36 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Cody Bruegman added 12 points for Bloomfield, which outscored the Cougars 19-2 in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
No statistics were reported for Niobrara-Verdigre, which hosts Crofton on Thursday.
Bloomfield, 1-2, travels to Randolph on Thursday.
NIOB.-VERD. (0-4) 15 4 15 2 — 36
BLOOMFIELD (1-2) 8 12 15 19 — 54
Viborg-Hurley 64, Freeman 27
HURLEY — Viborg-Hurley built a 40-12 halftime lead and coasted to a 64-27 victory over Freeman in Cornbelt Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday. The game, the season opener for both squads, had been scheduled for Friday.
Hayden Gilbert finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals for Viborg-Hurley. Gage Boettertz had eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Devin Sayler added eight points and three steals in the victory.
For Freeman, Blake Rummelhart scored eight points.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Freeman travels to Mitchell to face Kimball-White Lake on Monday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 45-22.
FREEMAN (0-1) 4 8 11 4 — 27
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-0) 21 19 10 14 — 64
Platte-Geddes 63, AC-DC 27
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes built a 39-15 halftime lead on the way to a 63-27 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in boys’ basketball action on Saturday. The game was the season opener for both squads.
Caden Foxley led a balanced Platte-Geddes attack with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Cade Nachtigal had 10 points. Jackson Neuman and Hayes Rabenberg each had four assists in the victory.
Rizon Clark led AC-DC with 14 points. Julius Bruguier and Cameron Sybesma each had 10 rebounds.
Platte-Geddes hosts Burke on Thursday. AC-DC hosts Ethan on Tuesday at Dakota Valley School.
Platte-Geddes won the JV game 45-15.
AC-DC (0-1) 7 8 5 7 — 27
PLATTE-GEDDES (1-0) 20 19 20 4 — 63
Madison 52, EPJ 47
MADISON — The Madison Bulldogs overcame a 1-for-17 performance from three-point range to claim a 52-47 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson in Dakota XII Conference boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
Nate Ricke finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for Madison. Aiden Jensen netted 15 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Aspen Dahl added 11 points.
Easton Kempf led EPJ with 17 points and nine rebounds. Chace Fornia added 10 points.
Madison hosts Tri-Valley on Tuesday. EPJ, 1-1, hosts Parker on Thursday.
ELK POINT-JEFF. (1-1) 10 12 17 8 — 47
MADISON (1-0) 6 11 20 15 — 52
EP-PJ 61, Wausa 49
ELGIN, Neb. — Elgin Public-Pope John outscored Wausa in each quarter on the way to a 61-49 victory over the Vikings in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
No statistics were reported for EP-PJ (4-0), which travels to Elkhorn Valley on Tuesday.
Jaxon Claussen led Wausa with 15 points. Jon Nissen netted 10 points and Addison Smith added eight points for the Vikings.
Wausa, 3-1, hosts Gayville-Volin in an inter-state battle on Tuesday.
WAUSA (3-1) 16 15 11 7 — 49
EP-PJ (4-0) 19 21 13 8 — 61
Winner 72, Wagner 39
WINNER — Winner outscored Wagner 46-23 in the first half on the way to a 72-39 victory over the Red Raiders in the boys’ basketball season opener for both squads. The game had been scheduled for Friday, but was postponed due to poor weather conditions.
Elijah Peterson had 19 points and three steals for Winner. Slade Cournoyer had 14 points and three assists. Blake Volmer added 12 points and eight assists in the victory.
Dustin Honomichl led Wagner with 14 points and eight rebounds. Toby Zephier added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Winner hosts Stanley County on Tuesday. Wagner hosts Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday.
Winner won the JV game 54-42.
WAGNER (0-1) 12 11 14 2 — 39
WINNER (1-0) 18 28 16 10 — 72
Estelline-Hendricks 59, Centerville 38
ESTELLINE — Estelline-Hendricks used three players in double figures to claim a 59-38 victory over Centerville in boys’ basketball action on Saturday. The game was the season opener for both squads.
Dawson Bury scored a game-high 19 points for Estelline-Hendricks. Joe McAninch finished with 15 points, 21 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Braxton Saathoff had 12 points and eight rebounds. Mattix Hausman added five assists in the victory.
Logan Bobzin led Centerville with 11 points and six rebounds. Cole Edberg had eight points.
Estelline-Hendricks travels to Langford Area on Tuesday. Centerville hosts Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday.
CENTERVILLE (0-1) 12 7 9 10 — 39
EST.-HEND. (1-0) 17 16 11 15 — 58
