SIOUX FALLS — Breckyn Ewoldt posted 14 kills and 16 digs to lead Chester Area past Gayville-Volin 25-19, 25-10, 25-22 in the Class B volleyball SoDak 16, Tuesday at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls.
Chester (26-5) earns a trip to the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament, Nov. 18-20 in Rapid City. The Fliers will face Colman-Egan in the 2:45 p.m. contest on Nov. 18.
Jayda Kenyon had eight kills and two blocks for Chester. Lily Van Hal posted 19 assists, with Carly Becker recording 18 assists and two ace serves. Kaylor Geraets added two ace serves in the victory.
Molly Larson posted 12 kills and 15 digs, and Jadyn Hubbard had 11 kills for Gayville-Volin (21-10). Keeley Larson posted 21 assists and two ace serves. Ayla Dimmer added 15 digs.
