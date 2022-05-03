The Yankton Bucks boys’ tennis team finished the home portion of their 2022 schedule, splitting a triangular with Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts.
Perennial power Lincoln blanked the Bucks 9-0. Only one match didn’t go straight sets, as Yankton’s Ryan Schulte and Keaton List dropped a 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, (10-3) decision to Lincoln’s Drew Gohl and River McKenzie at flight two doubles.
Yankton bounced back with an 8-1 win over Sioux Falls Christian. Gage Becker, Zac Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, List and Miles Krajewski each won in singles play for Yankton. The Bucks went 3-0 in doubles play.
Yankton, 19-2, finishes the regular season on Saturday in Brookings. The Bucks will face Eastern South Dakota Conference foes Huron, Aberdeen Central and Brookings in the quadrangular.
LINCOLN 9, YANKTON 0
SINGLES: Gage Gohl L def. Gage Becker 6-0, 6-2; Rocky McKenzie L def. Ryan Schulte 6-1, 6-0; Drew Gohl L def. Zac Briggs 6-0, 6-0; River McKenzie L def. Harrison Krajewski 6-2, 6-0; Arthur Tao L def. Keaton List 6-2, 6-1; Chris Tao L def. Miles Krajewski 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES: G. Gohl-Ro. McKenzie L def. G. Becker-Briggs 6-0, 6-0; D. Gohl-Ri. McKenzie L def. Schulte-List 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, (10-3); C. Tao-A. Tao L def. H. Krajewski-Ridgway 6-2, 7-5
JV: Jacob Husser L def. Christopher Rockne 10-7; Miles Brokenleg L def. Jack Pedersen 11-9; Peter Stich L def. Coleman Frank 10-0; Connor Husser L def. Tanner Becker 10-1; J. Husser-Brokenleg L def. Corrigan Johnke-M. Krajewski 10-4; Stich-C. Husser L def. Frank-T. Becker 10-0
YANKTON 8, S.F. CHRISTIAN 1
SINGLES: Gage Becker Y def. Landon Levenhagen 6-1, 6-3; Daniel Puumala C def. Ryan Schulte 6-3, 2-6, (10-7); Zac Briggs Y def. Jadon Munson 6-1, 7-5; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Grant Santema 6-2, 6-0; Keaton List Y def. James Woodward 6-4, 6-1; Miles Krajewski Y def. Jack Squier 6-1, 7-5
DOUBLES: G. Becker-Briggs Y def. Levenhagen-Puumala 6-3, 6-1; Schulte-List Y def. Munson-Santema 6-2, 4-6, (10-6); H. Krajewski-Dylan Ridgway Y def. Woodward-Aidan Ligtenberg 6-2, 6-3
JV: Christopher Rockne Y def. Kyle Doom 10-2; Jack Pedersen Y def. A. Ligtenberg 10-8; Brady Cotton C def. Corrigan Johnke 11-10 (7-4); Tanner Becker Y def. Logan Ligtenberg 10-5; Rockne-Pedersen Y def. Doom-Squier 10-6; Cotton-L. Ligtenberg Y def. Frank-T. Becker 10-8
