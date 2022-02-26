STURGIS — The Yankton Bucks guaranteed a fifth straight winning season — the longest such run by YHS since the 1970s — with a 69-34 victory over Sturgis in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
The Yankton boys’ basketball program had not recorded five straight winning seasons since 1969-74.
Mac Ryken finished 14 points, five steals and three assists to lead Yankton (12-8). Drew Ryken scored 13 points and had three steals. Dylan Prouty added eight points and three assists as 11 different Bucks scored.
Dysen Peterson led Sturgis with 12 points.
Yankton scored the game’s first seven points, but Sturgis pushed back to close within two, 10-8. The Bucks answered with a 14-0 run, helping them push to a 42-15 halftime lead. With the starters playing sparingly in the second half, Yankton continued to build on the lead on the way to the 35-point victory.
Yankton now turns its attentions to the SoDak 16 on March 5. The Bucks will likely be on the road, but their opponent is still up in the air.
The Yankton JV squad finished its season with a 61-35 victory over Sturgis. For Yankton, Drew Ryken led the way with 16 points. Landon Potts and Isaiah Schelhaas each scored 14 points.
Yankton won the sophomore game 51-27. For the Bucks, Matthew Sheldon scored 16 points. Potts added 13 points.
YANKTON (12-8)
Landon Potts 0-1 0-0 0, Drew Ryken 4-4 1-2 13, Mac Ryken 5-6 2-2 14, Rugby Ryken 2-4 2-3 6, Tucker Gilmore 1-2 2-2 4, Josh Sheldon 0-0 0-0 0, Dylan Prouty 3-6 0-0 8, Cody Oswald 2-2 0-0 5, Isaiah Schelhaas 1-3 0-2 2, Evan Ness 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 2-2 0-0 4, Jaden Kral 3-4 0-2 6, Tyson Prouty 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 1-4 0-0 3, Colton Potts 0-1 4-6 4. TOTALS: 24-41 11-17 69.
STURGIS (6-14)
Tyan Buus 0 0-0 0, Tanner Ortlieb 0 0-2 0, Gavin Ligtenberg 2 0-0 6, Konner Berndt 0 0-0 0, Jake Vliem 3 0-0 6, Carson Pankratz 1 0-0 2, Joanin Perez 0 1-2 1, Dysen Peterson 4 3-3 12, Aidan Hedderman 1 0-0 2, Owen Cass 1 2-4 5
YANKTON 16 26 5 12 — 69
STURGIS 8 7 12 7 — 34
Three-Pointers: Y 11-17 (D. Ryken 4-4, M. Ryken 2-2, D. Prouty 2-4, Oswald 1-1, Mors 1-2, Kral 0-2, L. Potts 0-1), s 4 (Ligtenberg 2, Peterson, Cass). Personal Fouls: S 17, Y 11. Fouled Out: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.