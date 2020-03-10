MITCHELL — Paul and Isaac Bruns combined for 64 points as Dakota Valley downed Mobridge-Pollock 73-60 in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Mitchell.
Paul Bruns finished with 38 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals for Dakota Valley, which advances to state with an 18-5 record. Isaac Bruns scored 26 points. Chayce Montagne added eight assists in the victory.
Dakota Valley advances to the Class A boys’ tournament, March 19-21 in Rapid City. Mobridge-Pollock finishes with a 15-8 record.
DAKOTA VALLEY (18-5) 14 21 22 16 — 73
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK (15-8) 22 13 16 9 — 60
Platte-Geddes 54, Timber Lake 47
FORT PIERRE — Platte-Geddes took control in the fourth quarter to claim a 54-47 victory over Timber Lake in the Class B boys’ basketball SoDak 16 on Tuesday at Stanley County High School.
Platte-Geddes (20-3) advances to the South Dakota State Class B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, March 19-21 in Aberdeen. It is the Black Panthers’ first state tournament berth since 2017.
Kelby VanDerWerff led a balanced Platte-Geddes attack with 18 points and eight rebounds. Caden Foxley posted 16 points and 10 rebounds. Kade Starr added 11 points in the victory.
For Timber Lake (16-7), Isaac Kraft scored 20 points. Hank Kraft added 12 points.
TIMBER LAKE (16-7) 13 16 14 4 — 47
PLATTE-GEDDES (20-3) 15 19 9 11 — 54
Sioux Valley 72, Parker 59
MADISON — Sioux Valley’s Max Nielson torched the nets for 38 points, shooting 10-for-14 from three-point range, to lead the Cossacks past Parker 72-59 in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Madison.
Lane VanderWal posted 12 points and seven rebounds for Sioux Valley (21-1), which advanced to state, March 19-21 in Rapid City. Ryan Schuster posted 10 points and seven rebounds. Oliver Vincent had seven assists, and Kelton Vincent added five assists and three steals in the victory.
Carter Robertson scored 18 points, shooting 4-for-8 from three-point range, to lead Parker (13-9). Kaden Pesicka finished with 17 points and six assists, shooting 3-for-6 from deep. David Fuller was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field to score nine points in the effort.
PARKER (13-9) 11 21 10 17 — 59
SIOUX VALLEY (21-1) 22 15 19 16 — 72
S.F. Christian 70, Milbank 54
MADISON — Sioux Falls Christian used a pair of 20-point scorers and a double-double to down Milbank 70-54 in the Class A boys’ basketball SoDak 16 on Tuesday in Madison.
Noah Van Donkersgoed scored 23 points for SFC (17-5). Xavier Van Beek had 21 points and five assists. Zach Witte finished with 17 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Tyler Prins added five assists in the victory.
Max McCulloch led Milbank with 16 points and nine rebounds. Will Cummins scored 12 points on four three-pointers. Bennett Schwenn added 10 points.
The Chargers advance to state, March 19-21 in Rapid City. Milbank finishes with a 14-9 record.
MILBANK (14-9) 16 9 10 19 — 54
S.F. CHRISTIAN (17-5) 17 8 27 18 — 70
