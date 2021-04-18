The Mount Marty University softball team came within one out of handing league-leading Morningside its second setback in as many days, but eventually dropped both ends of a Great Plains Athletic Conference doubleheader on Sunday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Carson Cameron’s two-run home run in the eighth inning provided the difference for 14th-ranked Morningside in the opener, a 5-3 decision.
“I thought we played really well in the first game,” said Mount Marty head coach Tate Bruckner. “We have to learn from this, learn how to come away with those victories.”
Cameron went 3-for-4 with three RBI, and Ashton Whited went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Morningside. Ellie Cropley and Breanna Tjebben each doubled for the Mustangs, who finished with 11 hits.
Emma Burns went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Makenzie Rockwell and Kelly Amezcua each had two hits for Mount Marty. Karlee Arnold and Adley Swanson each doubled. Tara Oren and Sami Noble each added a hit.
Lisa Bolton went the distance in the win, striking out four. Mo Vornhagen took the loss, striking out six in seven-plus innings of work.
“Mo is an outstanding pitcher, and she’s been big for us all year. She’s a fantastic kid to have in the program,” Bruckner said. “She’s always going to fight, give you her best every day.”
Morningside took an early 2-0 lead, but the Lancers got on the board with Burns’ blast and tied the game in the fifth on an Arnold double. The Lancers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, setting up a dramatic finish.
The Lancers got two quick outs, but Whited doubled to center to keep the game alive. Cropley followed with a hit to left, and Whited snuck around a tag attempt at the plate to score the tying run.
Mount Marty left two runners on in the bottom of the seventh, and Cameron followed Morgan Nixon’s leadoff single with a blast to right-center field, giving the Mustangs the lead for good.
Morningside got on a roll in the second game, scoring six runs in the second and 12 runs in the fourth to claim a 19-4 victory in five innings.
Cropley had a home run and a double, driving in five, and Tjebben went 3-for-4 with two doubles for Morningside. Mykel Gray had two hits, including a triple. Whited doubled and singled, driving in four. Cameron also had two hits. Lexie Stolen added a home run and four RBI in the effort.
Burns and Rockwell each went 2-for-3 with a home run for Mount Marty. Arnold also homered. Sarah Hart and Noble each added a hit.
Alex Nelson pitched into the fifth, striking out five, for the win. Jill Orwig took the loss.
A missed opportunity early — when the Lancers had bases loaded and no outs, but scored just one run in the first inning — set the tone for the second game. Starting the fifth inning with three straight home runs after trailing by 18 runs doesn’t make up for it, Bruckner noted.
“We couldn’t get it done,” he said. “We have to do that (hit the ball hard) the whole game to be successful. We have to bring that every at-bat, every inning.”
The losses dropped the Lancers to 17-12 overall, 8-6 in the GPAC. Their schedule does not get easier this week, as Mount Marty travels to two teams receiving votes in the latest NAIA poll, Midland on Friday and Concordia on Saturday.
“We have a big weekend coming up,” he said. “We’re facing two high quality opponents.”
