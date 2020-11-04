SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Flor Suarez scored four goals to lead Briar Cliff to an 8-0 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s soccer action on Wednesday.
Megan Siqueiros, Ariana Rodriguez, Sonja Rao and Kenna Larosee each scored for Briar Cliff (7-0-2, 7-0-1 GPAC). Libby Ferguson had the lone Chargers assist.
Kenyonique Thompson had the lone Lancers shot.
Jamie Tebben made seven saves in goal for Mount Marty (2-8, 2-7 GPAC).
Mount Marty travels to 20th-ranked Hastings on Saturday.
