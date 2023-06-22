SIOUX FALLS — The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Creighton Bluejays in a non-conference, women’s basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 6. This marks the third time NDSU will compete at the Sanford Pentagon, while it will be the first time the Creighton women’s team plays on Heritage Court.

Ticket information and game time will be announced later. This game takes place the day before the Auburn vs. Baylor matchup set for Nov. 7.

