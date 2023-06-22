SIOUX FALLS — The North Dakota State Bison will take on the Creighton Bluejays in a non-conference, women’s basketball matchup at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Nov. 6. This marks the third time NDSU will compete at the Sanford Pentagon, while it will be the first time the Creighton women’s team plays on Heritage Court.
Ticket information and game time will be announced later. This game takes place the day before the Auburn vs. Baylor matchup set for Nov. 7.
North Dakota State, a member of the Summit League, is coming off an 18-12 season with a 12-6 conference record. The Bison were selected to the postseason in 2022-23, falling to Oregon in the first round of the WNIT. Jory Collins returns for his fifth season as head coach at NDSU. The Bison hold a 1-1 record at the Sanford Pentagon.
Creighton, a member of the Big East, finished last season with an overall record of 22-9 and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. It will be a homecoming for two Bluejays, junior forward Emma Ronsiek (a first-team All-Big East selection) and redshirt freshman Lexi Unruh are both from Sioux Falls.
