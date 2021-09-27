The Yankton Bucks climbed to third in the South Dakota Soccer Coaches Association Class AA boys’ poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (8-1-1) and Aberdeen Central (9-2) held on to the top two spots in the rankings. Yankton (10-1-1) jumped Rapid City Stevens (9-2) for third and Sioux Falls Washington (6-1-3) remained fifth.
Brandon Valley (10-1-1) jumped from third to first in the Class AA girls’ poll. Aberdeen Central (10-1) stayed put in second and Rapid City Stevens (9-1-1) fell to third.
Vermillion (3-4-1) remains fifth in the Class A boys’ poll. Sioux Falls Christian (11-0) leads the way.
Dakota Valley (6-3-2) sits fourth in the Class A girls’ poll this week. West Central (10-0-1) holds the top spot. Vermillion (3-5) is receiving votes.
SOCCER
S.D. COACHES POLL
BOYS’ CLASS AA
1. Sioux Falls Jefferson
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Yankton
4. Rapid City Stevens
5. Sioux Falls Washington
Receiving Votes: Brandon Valley, Spearfish, Pierre T.F. Riggs
GIRLS’ CLASS AA
1. Brandon Valley
2. Aberdeen Central
3. Rapid City Stevens
4. Sioux Falls Lincoln
5. Rapid City Central
Receiving Votes: Harrisburg, Pierre T.F. Riggs, Spearfish, Watertown
BOYS’ CLASS A
1. Sioux Falls Christian
2. Tea Area
3. St. Thomas More
4. Belle Fourche
5. Vermillion
Receiving Votes: None
GIRLS’ CLASS A
1. West Central
2. Tea Area
3. Sioux Falls Christian
4. Dakota Valley
5. Groton Area
Receiving Votes: St. Thomas More, Vermillion
