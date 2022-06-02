Competing against programs of all sizes from across the country, Mount Marty University won a national title in the recurve mixed event and brought home several other honors from the Collegiate National Archery Championships, May 19-22 in Chula Vista, California.
MMU also brought home two National Championship Bronze Medals, 4 All Americans, 3 Academic All Americans, and numerous other top 10 awards and finishes.
Mount Marty walked off with the mixed recurve team title 5-1 while dethroning the legendary Texas A&M team, who had yet to lose a single set during the competition. The team was composed of Alyssa Nelson and Micheal Plummer, who equaled or bettered their opponent at every step of the final.
“Winning mixed team gold with Alyssa was awesome,” Plummer said. “I had a pretty good feeling going into the day that we would win it. Alyssa had just won bronze in the women’s team the day before, and I felt like I was shooting well enough that we could take it all. We just stuck to the process and got it done.”
Nelson was less confident in winning her first National Championship.
“I wasn’t having a consistent day of shooting, so I was nervous all day and was afraid that I would be the one to let my team down,” she said. “I decided to focus on one part of my shot, which was my execution. If I made a strong execution to each shot, I could pull off decent shots, and we would have a chance. That’s exactly what happened. This weekend at collegiate nationals was incredible and allowed me to gain some confidence to go further and to try harder.”
Things came full circle in this event. Over 20 years ago, MMU Coach Wunderle won the National Championship for Texas A&M while training under two of their current coaches. Their third coach was his teammate.
“It was such a pleasure to see two teams I have been a part of competing together for a National Championship. It speaks volumes that our small Mount Marty was able to win a final against a University with 72,000 students and the best collegiate archery program of the 21st century. With such a young team and program, I can’t wait to see what’s in store for Mount Marty’s future,” said Wunderle.
This year’s team landed three Academic All Americans and four All Americans. Freshman John Sarazin from Wisconsin landed a spot in both fields and an individual National Championship Bronze medal in the men’s barebow division.
When asked about the tournament, John stated, “I went into this tournament with a fantastic supportive team, the best coach I could ask for, and a great attitude. I knew I was going to go far. I’ve had a blast here at my first outdoor shoot and cannot wait for more.”
John and his mixed team partner, Savannah Chouinard, from Florida, made it to the finals rounds both individually and as a team.
“I went up against some of the best shooters, so I had to shoot just as well if not better to get as far as I did, “Chouinard said. “Having my team cheering behind me after each shot I took, it helped me by empowering me to shoot better. Having John as a teammate was an amazing experience!”
Chouinard also landed a 6th place Women’s Barebow Team result along with dual-sport athletes Allison Jones (volleyball) and Gabrielle (Elle) Goodrich (javelin).
In the men’s recurve division, MMU had the #1 qualifier, Micheal Plummer, and the #4 qualifier, Noah Cagle, but lacked a 3rd person necessary to complete a team for the division. MMU still finished 6th place in the overall combined team category against much larger programs, even with some empty divisions.
Overall, the MMU team is on an upward trajectory. Ten out of sixteen team members achieved personal best scores at the event. Hannah Griep said, “It was cool to see all my hard work from the year pay off with a personal best.” Not only did she achieve a personal best, but she also won her first match 6-0 in 3 straight sets and provided valuable team support during the matches.
Compound archer Alicia Aviles also scored a personal best, then proceeded to break it again immediately upon returning home to Florida.
“I trusted in my training and shot the strongest possible shots,” Aviles said.
Aviles also brought home a top eight finish in the Compound Mixed Team with Griffen Wieneke from Norfolk. Additionally, she landed a 5th place Women’s Compound Team finish along with graduating senior Emily Ricke and freshman Kinley Hetletved. Chloe Madison from Lincoln, Nebraska, was the alternate and competed individually for Mount Marty, as did Brady Klassen from Canada.
Sophomore Kourtney Coney, from south Florida, flew to third place along with Alyssa Nelson and Lindsey Bouffard to earn a Women’s Recurve Team Bronze medal. In a race to 5 set points, Mount Marty found themselves behind 0-4 to the University of the Cumberlands. They fought back to tie the match at 4-4, forcing a sudden-death shoot-off.
In a sudden-death shoot-off, archers step to the line one at a time, make their best shot, and return behind the waiting line before their teammates can advance. The total allotted time for the team is one minute, leaving only 20 seconds per archer on average.
“This was a drill we had practiced throughout the season with many variations,” said Coach Wunderle. “Until you have succeeded and failed in these situations when it really counts, you don’t fully understand the value of the training.”
Coney shot first. She was the fastest. On a day where 8’s were average, she scored a perfect ten causing the crowd to erupt. Mount Marty took the lead for the first time in the match. Bouffard followed with a nine, adding pressure while the Cumberlands team faltered, leaving an opening. It all came down to Alyssa Nelson’s final arrow. With only seconds left on the clock, she released the arrow into the wind. The arrow traveled 70 meters to the target, landing in the gold-colored bullseye, sealing Mount Marty’s victory.
