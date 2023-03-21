Dakota State forward Elsie Aslesen was named a third-team All-American for women’s basketball by the NAIA. Post-season honors for men’s and women’s basketball were announced Tuesday.

Aslesen, who graduated from Elk Point-Jefferson, averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game this season. She was voted the North Star Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, as well as to the NAIA All-Tournament second team.

