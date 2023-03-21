Dakota State forward Elsie Aslesen was named a third-team All-American for women’s basketball by the NAIA. Post-season honors for men’s and women’s basketball were announced Tuesday.
Aslesen, who graduated from Elk Point-Jefferson, averaged 13.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots per game this season. She was voted the North Star Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, as well as to the NAIA All-Tournament second team.
Earning honorable mention recognition was Dakota Wesleyan forward Matti Reiner. Reiner, a senior from Tripp, posted 447 points, 169 rebounds and 127 assists on the season. She finished her career with 1,377 career points.
It was Reiner’s second NAIA recognition.
Concordia forward Noah Schutte earned honorable mention honors on the men’s side. Schutte, a sophomore from Laurel, Nebraska, averaged 20.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game this season. He also set a school record with nine three-pointers in the Bulldogs’ Great Plains Athletic Conference quarterfinal win over Northwestern.
Schutte was also named to the NAIA All-Tournament team in 2022. He has posted 1,157 points and 458 rebounds through 83 career games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.