O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian and Northwestern remained unanimous top picks in their respective classes as the South Dakota Media volleyball poll was announced on Monday.
The top five teams and their order remained unchanged in Class AA. Sioux Falls Washington was second to O’Gorman, followed by Huron, Watertown and Brandon Valley.
Sioux Falls Christian and Dakota Valley (9-3) remained 1-2 in the Class A poll. There was some shuffling behind them, as Madison moved from fourth to third and Hill City jumped into the poll at fourth. Winner remained in fifth. Parker (12-7) continued to receive votes.
Northwestern and Warner remained 1-2 in the Class B poll. The teams behind them shuffled. Chester Area moved from fourth to third. Ipswich went from receiving no votes to fourth in the poll. Faulkton Area fell from third to fifth.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 12, 2020. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (14) 15-0 70 1
2. S.F. Washington 10-3 53 2
3. Huron 9-3 39 3
4. Watertown 9-2 32 4
5. Brandon Valley 9-3 14 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Aberdeen Central (11-5) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 19-0 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 9-3 55 2
3. Madison 10-2 40 4
4. Hill City 18-1 22 RV
5. Winner 11-3 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (18-2) 6; Parker (12-7) 1; Garretson (13-3) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (14) 16-1 70 1
2. Warner 12-1 55 2
3. Chester Area 15-2 41 4
4. Ipswich 16-2 22 NR
5. Faulkton Area 10-4 9 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Bridgewater-Emery (14-2) 7; Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Elkton-Lake Benton (14-3) 3
