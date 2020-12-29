SIOUX FALLS — Area teams combined to go 0-8 in the Floyd Farrand Invitational wrestling tournament, held Tuesday at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.
Instead of the normal tournament format, the event was contested in a dual format.
Vermillion went 0-2, losing 49-21 to Harrisburg and 39-33 to Dell Rapids. Against Harrisburg, Connor Peterson (120), Zach Brady (285) and Hayden Schroeder (106) won by pin for Vermillion. Against Dell Rapids, Caleb Emerson (152), Jack Kratz (170) and Brady (285) won by pin for the Tanagers.
Wagner went 0-3, falling to Tea Area 48-35, Sioux Falls Washington 55-24 and O’Gorman 40-26. Against Tea Area, Karstyn Lhotak (106), Riley Roberts (145), Kahle Hill (160) and Nolan Dvorak (182) won by pin for Wagner, with Bradyn Lhotak (138) winning by technical fall. Against Washington, Bradyn Lhotak (138), Gannon Knebel (152) and Dvorak (182) won by pin for Wagner. Against O’Gorman, Karstyn Lhotak (106) won by pin, with Roberts (145) winning by technical fall for the Red Raiders.
Dakota Valley went 0-3, falling to Sioux Falls Lincoln (36-27), Milbank (60-14) and Spearfish (54-24). Against Lincoln, Jackson Boonstra (126) and Brodey Ballinger (182) won by pin for Dakota Valley. Against Milbank, Alex Reinhardt (285) won by pin for the Panthers. Against Spearfish, Boonstra (126) and Gunner Gunderson (170) won by pin.
In the girls’ tournament, Viborg-Hurley’s Emma Murray, Ella Kessler and Gia Miller, and Dakota Valley’s Ariana Gomez each earned one victory on the mat. Murray also picked up a victory by forfeit.
Lincoln’s Betsy Martinez and Brookings’ Cherish Stern each went 4-0 on the day.
