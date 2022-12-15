VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE I
RESULTS: Kicken Astec def. Dat Ace 21-12, 21-10, 21-15; Block Party def. O’Malley’s Big Hitties 11-21, 21-15, 21-18; Czeckers def. The BS’s Band 21-16, 21-9, 21-8; Astec Attackers def. Here for The Beer 22-20, 21-19, 21-10
STANDINGS: Block Party 3-1, Astec Attackers 3-1, Czeckers 3-1, Here for The Beer 2-2, The BS’s Band 2-2, O’Malley’s Big Hitties 2-2, Kicken Astec 1-3, Dat ACE 0-4
COED LEAGUE II
RESULTS: Sunday Service def. Bros 21-17, 21-10, 21-18; MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers def. Skilled in Every Position 21-14, 21-16, 21-14; Get Face Insurance def. Skilled in Every Position 21-8, 23-21, 19-21; No Name def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-19, 21-13, 21-4.
STANDINGS: The Empire Spikes Back 4-1, No Name 3-1, Sunday Service 3-2, MoJo’s/Sunday Slammers 2-2, Get Face Insurance 2-2, Skilled in Every Position 1-4, Bros 1-4
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Verdesion Life Science def. Astec Aces 13-21, 21-15, 21-16; Block Party def. Buhl’s Cleaners 21-18, 21-15, 21-15; Astec def. Premier Heating & Cooling 21-13, 17-21, 21-13.
STANDINGS: Astec 4-0, Verdesian Life Sciences 3-1, Block Party 3-1, Astec Aces 1-3, Premier Heating & Cooling 1-3, Buhl’s Cleaners 0-4
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN LEAGUE
RESULTS: Volley Llamas def. Elkhorn Valley Bank 21-19, 21-17, 21-10; Net Ninjas def. I Got It… Or Not 21-16, 21-14, 21-12; Balls Out def. Hot Flashers/JJ Benji 22-20, 19-21, 21-17.
STANDINGS: Net Ninjas 4-0, I Got It… Or Not 2-2, Hot Flashers/JJ Benji 2-2, Balls Out 2-2, Volley Llamas 2-2, Elkhorn Valley Bank 0-4
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE LEAGUE
RESULTS: Vertically Challenged def. The Empire Spikes Back 21-19, 21-13, 21-9; Cuka’s Notorious DIG def. The Volley Brawlers 21-13, 21-19, 19-21; Block Party def. Meridian CFS 21-15, 21-12, 21-14; Dig This def. Bumpin Uglies 21-8, 21-12, 21-18; Here 4 The Beer def. Astec Aces 21-16, 21-6, 21-5; The Lemonade Stand def. Don’t Bump to Strangers via forfeit; Pinkelman Construction def. The Walnut 15-21, 21-17, 21-9.
STANDINGS: Here 4 The Beer 4-0, Block Party 4-0, The Volley Brawlers 3-1, Cuka’s Notorious DIG 3-1, Vertically Challenged 3-1, The Walnut 2-2, Pinkelman Construction 2-2, Dig This 2-2, Meridian CFS 2-2, The Empire Spikes Back 1-3, Astec Aces 1-3, The Lemonade Stand 1-3, Don’t Bump to Strangers 0-4, Bumpin Uglies 0-4
BASKETBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S LEAGUE
RESULTS: Dakota Warriors def. Imperial ICE 64-57; Ben’s Brewing Company def. Jones Construction 65-35; Kaiser Heating and Cooling def. Quality Health 56-52; Horn Law def. Culligan Water 66-34.
STANDINGS: Ben’s Brewing Company 2-0, Kaiser Heating and Cooling 2-0, Horn Law 1-0, Quality Health 1-1, Imperial ICE 1-1, Dakota Warriors 1-1, Peterson Construction 0-1, Culligan Water 0-2, Jones Construction 0-2
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC LEAGUE
HIGH TEAM GAME: Stockwell Engineers 875
HIGH TEAM SERIES: Kruse’s Pro Shop 2578
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: Chuck Turner 279, JJ Peterson 268, Cody Henrichsen 257, Jay Weaver 254, Josh Voeltz 248
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: Pat King 695, JJ Peterson 689, Cody Henrichsen 679, Jay Weaver 672, Tim Dooley 660
STANDINGS: Manitou 96.5, Coca-Cola 92, Stockwell Engineers 91, Kruse’s Pro Shop 89, Plath Chiropractic 63, Pin Bruisers 62, JR’s Oasis 54.5, Horn Law Office 43.5, JR Sports Cards 41.5
FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
Semifinals
Friday, December 16
North Dakota St. vs. Incarnate Word, 6 p.m.
Saturday, December 17
South Dakota St. vs. Montana St., 3 p.m.
Championship
Sunday, January 8
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
