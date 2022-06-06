BASEBALL

KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC

June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion

YANKTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton 9, Hartington 1

Fairbury 7, Hartington 2

Fairbury 11, Baltic 4

Yankton 14, Baltic 0

Saturday’s Games

Yankton 5, Fairbury 4

Hartington 10, Baltic 6

CROFTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton Juniors 6, Crofton 3

S.F. West 8, Yankton Juniors 3

S.F. West 5, Pierce 3

Crofton 7, Pierce 5

Saturday’s Games

S.F. West 9, Crofton 0

Yankton Juniors 5, Pierce 1

VERMILLION POOL

Friday’s Games

S.F. East 5, Vermillion 1

S.F. East 15, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Southeast 12, Norfolk 1

Lincoln Southeast 6, Vermillion 2

Saturday’s Games (Played In Yankton)

Vermillion 7, Norfolk 3

Lincoln Southeast 3, S.F. East 2

SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

Yankton 6, S.F. East 3

Lincoln Southeast 10, S.F. West 1

CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON

Lincoln Southeast 14, Yankton 6

LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC

June 10-12 at Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton

YANKTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Yankton vs. S.F. Post 911, 10:30 a.m.

S.F. Post 911 vs. Blair, 12:45 p.m.

Blair vs. Huron, 3 p.m.

Huron vs. Spearfish, 5:15 p.m.

Yankton vs. Spearfish, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Yankton vs. Huron, 9:30 a.m.

Huron vs. S.F. Post 911, 11:45 a.m.

S.F. Post 911 vs. Spearfish, 2 p.m.

Spearfish vs. Blair, 4:15 p.m.

Yankton vs. Blair, 6:30 p.m.

VERMILLION POOL

Friday’s Games

Vermillion vs. S.F. Post 15, 10:30 a.m.

S.F. Post 15 vs. Brandon Valley, 12:45 p.m.

Brandon Valley vs. Becker, 3 p.m.

Becker vs. Sturgis, 5:15 p.m.

Vermillion vs. Sturgis, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vermillion vs. Becker, 9:30 a.m.

Becker vs. S.F. Post 15, 11:45 a.m.

S.F. Post 15 vs. Sturgis, 2 p.m.

Sturgis vs. Brandon Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Vermillion vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m.

CROFTON POOL

Friday’s Games

Crofton vs. Elkton, 10:30 a.m.

Elkton vs. Tabor, 12:45 p.m.

Tabor vs. Hartington, 3 p.m.

Hartington vs. Dell Rapids, 5:15 p.m.

Crofton vs. Dell Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Crofton vs. Hartington, 9:30 a.m.

Hartington vs. Elkton, 11:45 a.m.

Elkton vs. Dell Rapids, 2 p.m.

Dell Rapids vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.

Crofton vs. Tabor, 6:30 p.m.

FINAL ROUNDS

Sunday at Yankton

Semifinals

Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.

Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.

Championship

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

