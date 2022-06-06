BASEBALL
KYLE MUELLER CLASSIC
June 3-5 at Yankton, Crofton and Vermillion
YANKTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton 9, Hartington 1
Fairbury 7, Hartington 2
Fairbury 11, Baltic 4
Yankton 14, Baltic 0
Saturday’s Games
Yankton 5, Fairbury 4
Hartington 10, Baltic 6
CROFTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton Juniors 6, Crofton 3
S.F. West 8, Yankton Juniors 3
S.F. West 5, Pierce 3
Crofton 7, Pierce 5
Saturday’s Games
S.F. West 9, Crofton 0
Yankton Juniors 5, Pierce 1
VERMILLION POOL
Friday’s Games
S.F. East 5, Vermillion 1
S.F. East 15, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Southeast 12, Norfolk 1
Lincoln Southeast 6, Vermillion 2
Saturday’s Games (Played In Yankton)
Vermillion 7, Norfolk 3
Lincoln Southeast 3, S.F. East 2
SEMIFINALS, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
Yankton 6, S.F. East 3
Lincoln Southeast 10, S.F. West 1
CHAMPIONSHIP, SUNDAY AT YANKTON
Lincoln Southeast 14, Yankton 6
LEWIS & CLARK CLASSIC
June 10-12 at Yankton, Vermillion and Crofton
YANKTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Yankton vs. S.F. Post 911, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 911 vs. Blair, 12:45 p.m.
Blair vs. Huron, 3 p.m.
Huron vs. Spearfish, 5:15 p.m.
Yankton vs. Spearfish, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Yankton vs. Huron, 9:30 a.m.
Huron vs. S.F. Post 911, 11:45 a.m.
S.F. Post 911 vs. Spearfish, 2 p.m.
Spearfish vs. Blair, 4:15 p.m.
Yankton vs. Blair, 6:30 p.m.
VERMILLION POOL
Friday’s Games
Vermillion vs. S.F. Post 15, 10:30 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. Brandon Valley, 12:45 p.m.
Brandon Valley vs. Becker, 3 p.m.
Becker vs. Sturgis, 5:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Sturgis, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vermillion vs. Becker, 9:30 a.m.
Becker vs. S.F. Post 15, 11:45 a.m.
S.F. Post 15 vs. Sturgis, 2 p.m.
Sturgis vs. Brandon Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Vermillion vs. Brandon Valley, 6:30 p.m.
CROFTON POOL
Friday’s Games
Crofton vs. Elkton, 10:30 a.m.
Elkton vs. Tabor, 12:45 p.m.
Tabor vs. Hartington, 3 p.m.
Hartington vs. Dell Rapids, 5:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Dell Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Crofton vs. Hartington, 9:30 a.m.
Hartington vs. Elkton, 11:45 a.m.
Elkton vs. Dell Rapids, 2 p.m.
Dell Rapids vs. Tabor, 4:15 p.m.
Crofton vs. Tabor, 6:30 p.m.
FINAL ROUNDS
Sunday at Yankton
Semifinals
Yankton Pool Champ vs. Wild Card, 11 a.m.
Vermillion Pool Champ vs. Crofton Pool Champ, 1 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
