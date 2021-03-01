HURON — Sioux Center held off Yankton 5-4 in the seventh place game of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association Bantam ‘A’ Tournament, Sunday in Huron.
Tegan Doelman had two goals and an assist to lead Sioux Center. Jake Bogen added a goal and an assist for the Tornadoes.
Hudson Burgeson scored a hat trick (three goals) and added an assist for Yankton. Jack Pedersen also scored a goal. Kylen O’Connor added an assist.
Christian Richards made 17 saves in goal for Sioux Center. Garrett Haas stopped 15 shots for the Miracle.
MITCHELL 6, YANKTON 4: Mitchell used a three-goal second period to take control for a 6-4 victory over Yankton in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.
Parker Denne scored four goals to lead Mitchell.
For Yankton, Hunter Haas scored twice, and Hudson Burgeson had a goal and two assists to elad the way. Easton Vellek also scored a goal. Kylen O’Connor had three assists, and Dawsn Thoms added an assist for the Miracle.
Ian Vaughn made 16 saves in goal for Mitchell. Garrett Haas stopped 11 shots for the Miracle.
SIOUX FALLS 8, YANKTON 2: Sioux Falls built a 5-0 lead through two periods to claim an 8-2 victory over Yankton in the opening round on Friday.
Camden Pantekoek posted two goals and two assists, and Hayden Gorra had two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Brody Tynan added two goals in the victory.
For Yankton, Jack Pedersen and Jace Sedlacek each scored a goal. Easton Vellek recorded an assist.
Gavin Covrig stopped 16 shots in goal for Sioux Falls. Garrett Haas made 28 saves for Yankton.
Varsity Boys
Sioux Falls II 4, Yankton 1
SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 4-1 loss to Sioux Falls II on Sunday.
Anthony Valland had two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Jorgen Kouri had a goal and an assist. Cade Edwards also scored a goal. Zach Vockler added an assist.
Brody Burgeson scored for Yankton.
Cole Langston stopped 22 shots in goal for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner made 30 saves for Yankton.
SIOUX FALLS I 7, YANKTON 2: Sioux Falls I scored the final five goals to claim a 7-2 victory over Yankton in boys’ hockey action on Friday in Yankton. The game marked the home finale for the Bucks.
Garett Everson scored a hat trick, and Sebastian Althoff had two goals and three assists for Sioux Falls. Emmet Hansen posted a goal and four assists, and Matthew Haar added a goal and an assist in the victory.
Zachary Weber posted a goal and an assist for Yankton. Brody Burgeson also scored a goal. Thomas Wiener added two assists.
Jackson Brunick made 20 saves for Sioux Falls. Keenan Wagner stopped 37 shots for Yankton.
Varsity Girls
Brookings 7, Yankton 2
BROOKINGS — The Yankton girls’ hockey team ended their first season as a varsity program with a 7-2 setback against Brookings on Saturday.
Savannah Barber had a hat trick and an assist for Brookings. McKenna Geraets posted two goals and an assist. Kiran Vugteveen finished with a goal and three assists. Addison Ramlo also scored a goal. Alexis Schelske had two assists and Taryn Richter added an assist in the victory.
Grace Livingston and Emma Eichacker scored for Yankton.
Jadyn Runge made 15 saves in goal for Brookings. Jayda Tjeerdsma stopped 39 shots for Yankton.
JV Boys
Sioux Falls I 6, Yankton 0
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton junior varsity boys’ hockey team ended the 2020-21 season with a 6-0 loss at Sioux Falls I on Sunday.
Mason Roesler posted two goals and an assist for Sioux Falls. Cooper Goehring added two goals in the victory.
Sioux Falls’ Ashton Dykstra stopped all nine shots he faced. Keenan Wagner made 47 saves in goal for Yankton.
BRANDON VALLEY 8, YANKTON 1: Brandon Valley scored eight unanswered goals to claim an 8-1 victory over Yankton in JV boys’ hockey action on Friday in Yankton.
Dylan Traub Jensen had a hat trick and an assist for Brandon Valley. Isaac Johnson added two goals and an assist in the victory.
Brady Blom scored for Yankton, converting an assist from Bradley Clark.
Joseph Weber made 19 saves in goal for the victorious Ice Cats. Jacob Larson stopped 29 shots for Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.