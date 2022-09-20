TYNDALL — Dakota Valley swept team honors in the Bon Homme Invitational cross country meet, held Monday at Bon Homme Country Club.
Dakota Valley edged Ethan-Parkston 31 to 33 for the girls’ title. Madison (43) was third, followed by Burke (52) and Hartington-Newcastle (58).
Ethan-Parkston’s Ella Pollreisz earned medalist honors, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:34.23. Angela Frick of North Central (Nebraska) was second in 20:46.23, followed by Ella Otten of Dakota Valley (20:46.62), Jada Koerner of Freeman Academy-Marion (21:25.89) and Asia VanDerWerff of Gregory (21:29.58).
Dakota Valley ran away with the boys’ title, 28 to 49 over Ethan-Parkston. Madison (67) was third, followed by Freeman Academy-Marion (92) and Mitchell Christian (95).
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the 5,000-meter event in 17:12.46, edging out Dakota Valley’s Jack Brown (17:19.99). Evan Bartelt of Ethan-Parkston (18:02.50) was third, followed by Dylan Gerdes (18:12.80) of Madison and Tavin Schroeder (18:16.69) of Freeman Academy-Marion.
TEAM SCORES: Dakota Valley 31; Ethan-Parkston 33; Madison 43; Burke 52; Hartington-Newcastle 58
TOP 20: 1. Ella Pollreisz, Ethan-Parkston 20:34.23; 2. Angela Frick, North Central 20:46.23; 3. Ella Otten, Dakota Valley 20:46.62; 4. Jada Koerner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:25.89; 5. Asia VanDerWerff, Gregory 21:29.58; 6. Morgan Maxwell, Ethan-Parkston 21:56.13; 7. Sophia Redler, Dakota Valley 22:04.27; 8. Jessie Tappe, Madison 22:10.30; 9. Jolie Westrum, Gayville-Volin 22:33.51; 10. Ella Merriman, Beresford 22:38.65; 11. Lexi Schoenfelder, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:39.52; 12. Anna DeHaan, Andes Central-Dakota Christian 22:41.66; 13. Brecken Bolander, Burke 22:43.07; 14. Ellie Keller, Madison 23:06.94; 15. Jenna Vitek, Scotland 23:08.46; 16. Keira Taylor, North Central 23:13.97; 17. Taylor Zeisler, Burke 23:17.93; 18. Mia Riibe, Dakota Valley 23:36.25; 19. Harley Koth, Beresford 23:37.25; 20. Kyia Schmidt, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 23:40.90
TEAM SCORES: Dakota Valley 28; Ethan-Parkston 49; Madison 67; Mount Vernon-Plankinton 87; Freeman Academy-Marion 92; Mitchell Christian 95; North Central 100; Hartington-Newcastle 119; Wagner 123
TOP 20: 1. Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:12.46; 2. Jack Brown, Dakota Valley 17:19.99; 3. Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 18:02.50; 4. Dylan Gerdes, Madison 18:12.80; 5. Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:16.69; 6. Raden Orton, North Central 18:20.78; 7. Mason Hagan, North Central 18:22.22; 8. James Kilcullen, Dakota Valley 18:26.71; 9. Silas Holdeman, Mitchell Christian 18:34.47; 10. Michael Green, Dakota Valley 18:35.53; 11. Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 18:44.82; 12. Will Nelson, Boyd County 18:52.20; 13. Luke Ludwig, Stuart 19:09.94; 14. Avery Bradshaw, Dakota Valley 19:18.29; 15. David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 19:30.97; 16. Joseph Tegethoff, Mitchell Christian 19:47.49; 17. Lael Young, Wagner 19:52.11; 18. Jayden Digmann, Ethan-Parkston 19:55.03; 19. Henry Meyer, Madison 19:59.46; 20. Hudson Schmidt, Mt. Vernon-Plankinton 20:03.55
