HURON — A trio of 2022 Track and Field, Cross Country Clinics will be held in the coming weeks.
The free clinics will cover best practices, as well as rule changes, Interpretations and points of emphasis for the upcoming season, with a special section being dedicated to cross country. Also on the agenda to be discussed is the role of meet officials and their duties.
All track and field and cross country officials, meet directors and coaches are encouraged to attend, along with anyone who is interested in becoming a track and field official.
The first clinic is slated Feb. 26 in Sioux Falls in conjunction with the SoDak Track and Field Clinic. The clinic will run from 9 a.m.-noon at the National Guard Armory.
The second clinic is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. At the Crossroads Hotel in Huron.
The final clinic is March 8 at Rapid City Central High School in the home economics room from 6-9 p.m.
Registrations can be made by designating your site of attendance by email to Steve Charron at scharron123@hur.midco.net.
Charron will serve as the contact for the Sioux Falls and Huron clinics. He can be reached at 605-354-4716 or by email; Tim Casper is a contact for all clinics and can be reached at 605-203-1754 or by email at tim.casper19@gmail.com; and Larry Stevens is the contact for the Rapid City Clinic and can be reached at 605-877-4081 or by email at ldstevens57@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.