CREIGHTON, Neb. — Pairings for the Creighton Holiday Tournament, Dec. 29-30 in Creighton, Nebraska, have been announced.
First-round matchups include Bloomfield against Boyd County and Creighton against Wausa. The Bloomfield-Boyd County girls’ game will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the boys’ game at 3:45 p.m. The Creighton-Wausa girls’ matchup will begin at 5:45 p.m., with the boys’ matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Final round games are set for Dec. 30, with third place at 2 and 3:45 p.m., and championships at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.
