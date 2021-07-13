BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University offensive lineman Wes Genant earned his third career selection to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division I Football Team and linebacker Logan Backhaus also earned a spot on the honor squad as announced Monday.
Genant, a senior from Parkston, was honored on the first team with a 3.89 grade-point average as a biochemistry and pre-medicine major. The Jackrabbits’ starting center in all 10 games in the team’s run to the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game during the 2020-21 campaign, Genant also was a first-team selection in 2018 after earning second-team recognition in 2017. He redshirted during the 2019 season while recovering from injury.
Backhaus, a senior from Spirit Lake, Iowa, holds a 3.65 grade-point average in human biology and ranked second on the team with 72 tackles during the recently completed spring season. He posted a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss, also contributing two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
Genant is the fourth Jackrabbit football student-athlete to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors three times, joining Paul Kippley (1978-80), Kyle Minett (2008-10) and Zach Zenner (2012-14). SDSU has placed at least one player on the squad in 14 of the last 16 seasons, including multiple selections 12 times. Overall, SDSU football student-athletes have received Academic All-America recognition from CoSIDA 42 times since 1974.
The 2020-21 Academic All-America program recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. Candidates, who are first nominated and honored at the district level, must be at least a sophomore in athletic and academic standing, a starter or key reserve on his team and carry at least a 3.3 GPA.
