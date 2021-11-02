VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 2
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Parker def. Canton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Beresford def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 15-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 4 Parker (18-12) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (24-8)
No. 7 Beresford (10-21) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-10)
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 2
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 4 Parkston (19-14) vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6)
No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (22-6) vs. No. 2 Wagner (25-6)
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 1
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Second Round, Nov. 2
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville 25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (8-19) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (20-9)
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (15-12) at No. 2 Freeman (19-9)
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 1
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26
Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Second Round, Nov. 2
Platte-Geddes def. Wessington Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Avon def. Gregory, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Kimball-White Lake 29-27, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4 at Bonesteel
No. 4 Avon (19-10) vs. No. 1 Platte-Geddes (30-4)
No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (17-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (27-8)
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.
CLASS D2
NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast
First Round, Nov. 4
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court
No. 3 MHC (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 5
FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court
HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court
Final Round, Nov. 6
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
