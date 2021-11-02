VOLLEYBALL

S.D. REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Nov. 2

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

Parker def. Canton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Beresford def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 15-11

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 4 Parker (18-12) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (24-8)

No. 7 Beresford (10-21) vs. No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-10)

REGION 5A

First Round, Nov. 2

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 4 Parkston (19-14) vs. No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6)

No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (22-6) vs. No. 2 Wagner (25-6)

REGION 5B

First Round, Nov. 1

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Second Round, Nov. 2

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville 25-9, 25-17, 25-13

Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (8-19) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (20-9)

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (15-12) at No. 2 Freeman (19-9)

REGION 6B

First Round, Nov. 1

Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26

Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Second Round, Nov. 2

Platte-Geddes def. Wessington Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Avon def. Gregory, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Kimball-White Lake 29-27, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4 at Bonesteel

No. 4 Avon (19-10) vs. No. 1 Platte-Geddes (30-4)

No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (17-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (27-8)

NEB. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.

CLASS D2

NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast

First Round, Nov. 4

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court

No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court

No. 3 MHC (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court

Semifinals, Nov. 5

FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court

HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court

Final Round, Nov. 6

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.