TABOR — The Menno Mad Frogs took advantage of 10 Irene errors to claim a 14-4 victory over the Cardinals in an elimination game in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Tabor.
Menno will face either Crofton or Tabor in the 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
Spencer Schultz doubled and singled, and Adam Walter had two hits for Menno. Dylan Lehr doubled in the win.
Marcus Van Driel and Tate Gale each had two hits for Irene.
Doug Hall pitched into the seventh in the seven-inning contest for the win. Gale took the loss.
District 5B
Winner-Colome 7, Platte 5
ALEXANDRIA — Austin Calhoon drove in three runs on two hits to lead Winner-Colome to a 7-5 win over Platte Sunday night in the District 5B amateur baseball tournament in Alexandria.
Austin Richey tallied three hits and two RBI for the Pheasants. Chandler Bakely and Lakin Negebauer added two hits each. Derek Graeser and Reed Harter picked up one hit each.
Jimmy DeWaard drove in three runs on one hit for the Killer Tomatoes. Richard Sternberg and Grant Lang tallied one hit and one RBI each. Hunter Hewitt, Hayden Kuiper, Matthew Randall and Derek Soukup added one hit each.
Graeser struck out seven batters over five innings in the win for Winner-Colome. Connor Hopkins struck out five over four innings of relief. Owen London took the loss for Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.