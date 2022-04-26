NEWTON, Kan. – The South Dakota women’s golf team shot its lowest round of the tournament on Tuesday and captured a fourth-place finish at the Summit League Championships. The Coyotes shot a 307 as a team in the final round and finished with a 924 three-round score. USD had three individuals finish in the top 20 at the Summit League Championships for the third time in program history and the second time in the Brett Bennett era. Senior Laerke Jensen placed the highest for the Coyotes individually.
Jensen closed out the tournament with a 6-over par 78 in the final round. She sank two birdies on the back nine, bringing her three-day total to six birdies. Jensen’s three-round total of 229 (77-74-78) tied her for 17th place individually in her final rounds as a Coyote.
Sophomore Danica Badura posted the lowest round for South Dakota on the final day with a 3-over par 75. Badura sank two birdies on the day with two of those coming on the front nine. Her three-day total of 230 (77-78-75) earned her a tie for 19th place individually to end her sophomore campaign.
Joining Badura in a tie for 19th place is freshman Paige Hoffman. Hoffman carded a 6-over par 78 in her third round. She sank three birdies on the day and led the team with seven total birdies in the tournament. She also averaged the fifth-best scoring average on par-four holes this week with a 4.13 stroke average. Hoffman compiled a total score of 230 (75-77-78) in her first Summit League Tournament appearance.
Senior Molly Fossen closed out the tournament with her lowest score of the three days. She recorded a 4-over par 76 in the final round and carded her lone birdie of the round on the par-four 14th hole. Fossen’s three-round score of 235 (79-80-76) placed her in a tie for 25th place to cap off her senior season.
Senior Megan Munneke entered the lineup as a substitution on the final day. Munneke sank a birdie on the front nine and back nine on her way to a 6-over par 78 in her lone round at the Summit League Championships. Munneke is one of five seniors on the Coyote roster this season.
