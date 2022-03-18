SIOUX FALLS — The Mitchell Kernels outscored Yankton 34-17 in the middle two quarters of a 66-56 victory over Yankton in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Mitchell (15-8) will now play Sioux Falls Lincoln (13-10) in the consolation final, 1:45 p.m. today (Saturday). The Bucks (13-10) are relegated to the seventh place game, facing tournament newcomer Sioux Falls Jefferson (13-10).
Augustana recruit Caden Hinker scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Mitchell. Steele Morgan finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Dylan Soulek also had 17 points. Charlie McCardle added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Rugby Ryken scored a game-high 25 points, 16 in the second half, for Yankton. Mac Ryken finished with 11 points and five assists. Jaden Kral had eight points and Drew Ryken added seven points for the Bucks.
Back-to-back three-pointers early in the game helped Mitchell build a 14-7 advantage. The Kernels led by eight, 20-12, but a pair of Rugby Ryken baskets, including a three-pointer just ahead of the quarter break, helped close the gap to three, 22-19.
In the second quarter, though, the Kernels picked apart the Yankton defense with drives and back-door plays to claim a 37-28 lead at the break.
“I didn’t think we defended for three quarters,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “Give Mitchell credit. They had a tough game yesterday and they could have packed it in, but they didn’t.”
Mitchell, which was 14-of-16 from two-point range in the first half, continued to attack the Bucks in the third quarter. The Kernels mixed a trio of three-pointers with more inside shots and a couple of layups, extending to a 22-point edge late in the third quarter.
Yankton started the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run and closed the cap to single digits with under two minutes to play. But the Bucks’ offense could not get another basket as Mitchell was able to ice the victory.
“I was proud of the guys for the fight they had,” Haynes said. “We fell down 20 but kept on fighting. We showed great resilience.”
Yankton lost 66-61 to an athletic Jefferson team on Jan. 18. The Bucks enter the game with a single focus.
“The biggest thing is we have an opportunity to send our three seniors out with a win,” Haynes said, referring to Kral, Dylan Prouty and Colton Potts. “We’re not playing the game we wanted to be in, but not a lot of teams can say they ended their season with a win.
“We have that opportunity.”
MITCHELL (15-8)
Caden Hinker 6-14 5-7 18, Charlie McCardle 5-6 0-1 11, Steele Morgan 7-11 0-0 17, Aiden Myers 0-2 0-1 0, Dylan Soulek 8-12 1-2 17, Jackson Childes 0-0 0-0 0, Gavin Soukup 1-1 0-0 3, Gavyn Degen 0-0 0-0 0, Colton Smith 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-46 6-11 66.
YANKTON (13-10)
Mac Ryken 3-10 3-4 11, Rugby Ryken 11-20 1-1 25, Dylan Prouty 0-5 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 0-1 1-2 1, Jaden Kral 4-6 0-0 8, Drew Ryken 3-8 0-0 7, Cooper Grotenhuis 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Mors 2-5 0-0 4, Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-56 5-7 56.
MITCHELL 22 15 19 10 — 66
YANKTON 19 9 8 20 — 56
Three-Pointers: M 6-17 (Morgan 3-4, Hinker 1-7, McCardle 1-1, Soukup 1-1, Myers 0-1, Soulek 0-3), Y 5-23 (M. Ryken 2-6, R. Ryken 2-6, D. Ryken 1-5, Prouty 0-4, Oswald 0-1, Kral 0-1). Rebounds: M 38 (Hinker 13), Y 16 (R. Ryken 5). Personal Fouls: Y 15, M 10. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: M 17, Y 6. Blocked Shots: Y 1 (Kral), M 1 (Hinker). Steals: Y 9 (D. Ryken 4), M 2.
