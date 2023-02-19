LINCOLN, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Grant Arens and Jay Steffen will represent the “North” roster for the 65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl all-star football game.
Rosters for the game were announced Sunday. The game will be played June 3 in Kearney, Nebraska.
