Due to expected poor weather conditions this weekend, the baseball series featuring Dickinson State at Mount Marty, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, has been moved up to Thursday and Friday, March 3-4, in Yankton.
Two games will be played each day, beginning at noon at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.