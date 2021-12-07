SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Midland’s Peyton Wingert was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week, announced Tuesday.
Wingert, a senior from Dakota Dunes, averaged 22.5 points, 8.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as Midland went 1-1. She scored 21 first-half points as Midland upset No. 22 Dordt on Saturday.
(0) comments
