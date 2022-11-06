JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Mount Marty finished sixth in the men’s division and eighth in the women’s division of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships, Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota.
Dordt won both team titles.
In the men’s division, Dordt scored a near-perfect 17 points, beating out Concordia (86) and Dakota Wesleyan (87).
Dordt claimed the top four spots in the 8,000-meter race, with Joe Anderson (25:29.62) and Eric Steiger (25:29.79) finishing 1-2.
MMU finished in the middle of the pack with 161 points. The mark tied the best finish in program history, as the Lancers also finished sixth in 2011.
Mount Marty was led by Cristobal Gonzalez (27:15.31) and Tague Tvedt (27:16.18), who finished 23rd and 24th. Caden Ideker (27:50.38) was 32nd. Carson Means (28:22.97) placed 44th. Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska; 29:04.01) placed 57th. Liam Vidas (29:48.54) placed 66th.
Former Freeman Academy standout Thaniel Schroeder was Dordt’s sixth runner, finishing 10th in 26:05.20). Former Vermillion standout Justin Sorensen, competing for DWU, was 17th overall in 26:43.40. Former Yankton standout Mason Welker, running for Morningside, was 56th in 28:57.80. Also for Morningside, former Crofton standouts Tyler Janssen and Tanner Arens were 63rd (29:32.71) and 70th (30:21.12).
In the women’s division, Dordt beat out Hastings 33 to 64 for the title, followed by Concordia (75) and Northwestern (81). MMU finished with 275 points.
Dordt’s Jessica Kampman won the 5,000-meter race in 18:10.81, followed by Northwestern’s Emily Haverdink (18:41.90) and Katlyn Wiese (18:47.98).
Kiah Trainor led MMU with her 44th place finish in 21:02.69. Jordyn Fischer (Beresford; 21:52.70) placed 60th. Emily Johnson (22:02.34) finished 69th, Leighton Mlady (22:23.01) placed 73rd and Grace Holys (23:33.22) finished 82nd to complete the scoring quintet.
Also for MMU, Bree Eisenhauer (Bloomfield, Nebraska; 23:34.05) was 83rd, Emma Neises (23:49.17) was 85th and Madison Howard (23:53.11) was 86th.
Dordt’s Jessica Opfer, a freshman from Hartington, was 33rd in 20:36.25.
