Young but experienced.
It’s a rare combination to see in sports, but a combination that Yankton boys' hockey coach Chad Kapla believes his team has.
“We are young and experienced. And last year we were still trying to find a way at the varsity level. We played our best hockey at the end of the year but we just ran out of time.”
Yankton finished the 2019-2020 season with a 1-18 record, but defeated Aberdeen in the final game of the regular season by a score of 10-3. The Bucks also scored four or more goals in nine games last season.
“We ended on a win and we have most of those kids back, and lots of young guys gained experience,” Kapla said. “So we are looking to build off of the Aberdeen win from last year.”
This season, the Bucks will be captained by Zach Weber, who has led the Bucks last season with 49 points, including 35 goals.
“Zach is definitely one of the best players in the state talent wise,” Kapla said of the captain, “When he goes, we will go.”
The Bucks will also return Alexander Nockels who played 17 games and scored 16 points, as well as Thomas Wiener, who had 11 points in 20 games last season. In addition to those three, Yankton will also return seniors, Eli Kapla (11 games, 1 assists), Gaige Koster (19 games, 4 assists), Jonathan Wensich (20 games, 4 points), and Brody Burgeson.
Jacob Larson will also be in the goal this season, a position the Junior did not play last season. Larson (20 games, 2 points) will be replacing Christopher Sternhagen (.789 Save %), while Freshman Kennan Wagner is also listed as a goaltender for the varsity roster this season.
Yankton’s experience from last season will now be put to the test, as the Bucks open association play in Rapid City against the Rushmore Thunder. The Bucks lost both games against Rushmore last season by a score of 8-2, while the Thunder finished the season with a strong 10-6-1 record.
“We are looking forward to getting the teams on the ice,” Kapla said of the upcoming matchup. “When we go out to Rapid we are definitely facing a huge challenge. They have depth, numbers...They have it all. It’s a good benchmark to see where we are at.”
The Bucks will face the Rushmore Thunder in Rapid City on Saturday at 7 p.m. (Central time), before taking on Rushmore again Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Follow @tyler_kozeal on Twitter.
2020-21 Schedule
11/28 at Rushmore 7 p.m.
11/29 at Rushmore 3 p.m.
12/6 vs. Sioux Falls II 1 p.m.
12/13 at Sioux Center 3 p.m.
12/18 at Brookings 8 p.m.
12/19 vs. Oahe 8 p.m.
12/20 vs. Oahe 2:30 p.m.
1/2 vs. Huron 8 p.m.
1/9 at Aberdeen 7 p.m.
1/10 at Aberdeen 3 p.m
1/22 at Sioux Falls I 8 p.m.
1/29 vs. Brookings 8 p.m.
1/30 at Mitchell 8 p.m.
2/6 vs. Sioux Center 8 p.m.
2/13 vs. Mitchell 7:30 p.m.
2/14 vs. Watertown 2:30 p.m.
2/19 at Huron 8 p.m.
2/20 at Watertown 8 p.m.
2/26 vs. Sioux Falls I 8:30 p.m.
2/28 at Sioux Falls II 1:45 p.m.
3/13-15 State Tourn. Sioux Falls
Schedule Subject To Change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.