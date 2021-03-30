SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota swimming and diving team members Hudson Wilkerson, Taylor Rau and Stella Fairbanks have been named Summit League Athletes of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a freshman from Highland, Michigan, swept the diving competitions during the Coyote Invite and was named women’s diver of the week for the fifth time this season.
Fairbanks won the one-meter event with a score of 249.85 and captured the three-meter event with a final point total of 273.35. The wins were her eighth and ninth of the season.
Wilkerson, a junior from Powell, Wyoming, won both diving events with season best performances in the Midco Aquatic Center.
Wilkerson scored 280.20 to win the one-meter event and 284.95 take the three-meter event.
Rau, a sophomore from Maple Grove, Minnesota, won three individual events among her six top four finishes during the two-day meet.
Rau swam season bests in all four of her individual races, winning the 100 breast (1:05.57), 200 breast (2:23.25) and 100 IM (1:00.82) while she also placed second in the 50 free (24.22). She moved into 7th on the Coyote Top 10 charts in the 200 breast. She also swam on a third-place 400 medley relay and a fourth-place 200 medley relay.
South Dakota will compete in the Summit League Championships April 15-17 in Fargo, North Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.