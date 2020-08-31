SIOUX FALLS — Yankton played to a doubleheader split against O’Gorman on Monday in Sioux Falls.
In the opener, Yankton rallied to a 10-8 victory.
Annika Gordon went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI to lead Yankton. Addison Binde had a triple and three runs scored. Tori Vellek and Paige Gullikson each drove in two runs in the victory.
Lexi Madson picked up the win, striking out three.
Yankton nearly rallied from a 9-0 deficit, dropping a 9-8 decision in the nightcap.
Elle Feser had two triples, and Jenna Cox went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Madson also had two hits. Gullikson, Lainie Keller and Gordon each had a hit, with Keller driving in two runs.
Grace Behrns took the loss, striking out three.
Yankton, 4-4, hosts Watertown today (Tuesday). Start time for the twinbill is 6 p.m. at Sertoma Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.