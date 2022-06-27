Millard South used a five-run fourth inning to down the Yankton Black Sox 7-4 in the semifinals of the Daryl Bernard Classic baseball tournament, Sunday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Cohen Zahrbock doubled and singled, and Kaden Hughes had two hits for Yankton. Easton Feser, Trey Sager, Kael Garry and Trey Rothschadl each had a hit in the effort.
Mark Kathol went the distance in the loss, striking out two in the six-inning contest.
Yankton, 14-6, travels to Harrisburg on Thursday.
Huron 5, Black Sox 4
Huron built a 5-1 lead and held on for a 5-4 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in pool play of the Daryl Bernard Classic baseball tournament, Saturday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Evan Serck had two hits and Easton Feser doubled for Yankton. Kael Garry and Mark Kathol each had a hit.
Christian Weier took the loss despite not allowing an earned run. Trey Sager pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Monday
Brandon Valley 7-7, Greysox 6-8
BRANDON — The Yankton Greysox earned a doubleheader split with Brandon Valley in 13-14 year-old baseball action on Monday.
Yankton scored all eight runs in the fifth inning, rallying from a 7-0 deficit to claim an 8-7 victory in the nightcap.
Liam Villanueva tripled, and Brent Taggart had a hit and two RBI for Yankton. Jack Brandt, Eli Anderson, Ethan Carlson, Kaden Hunhoff and Cale Haselhorst each had a hit in the victory.
Hunhoff pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four, to pick up the win.
In the opener, Brandon Valley scored in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to claim a 7-6 victory.
Taggart went 3-for-3, and Hunhoff went 2-for-2 with a triple for Yankton. Dylan Howe also had two hits. Carlson doubled in the effort.
Carlson took the loss in relief. Ryan Turner started, striking out six in his four innings of work.
The Greysox, 11-6-1, are off until July 6, when they travel to Brookings. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Brandon Valley 11, Reds 1
Brandon Valley claimed an 11-1 decision over Yankton in 13-under baseball action on Monday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
For Yankton, Isaac Olnes had two hits. Easton Schelhaas added a hit.
Damien Janish took the loss, striking out six. Connor Bain struck out one in an inning of relief.
The Reds are off until July 6, when they host Renner.
