VERMILLION — Four members of the South Dakota women’s triathlon team have been awarded Scholar All-America honors and two more received honorable mention recognition from the College Triathlon Coaches Association (CTCA) and USA Triathlon. South Dakota was also recognized as a Scholar All-America team for the 2021 season.
Junior Maddie Lavin, junior Leah Drengenberg, sophomore Ella Kubas and freshman Micah Poellet were all recognized as Division I Scholar All-Americans. Junior Sammy Whitting and freshman Andrea Cernuda received honorable mention accolades.
This marks the third-straight honor for Kubas, while Lavin and Whitting garner recognition for the second consecutive season. Drengenberg garners Scholar All-America accolades for the third time in four years.
South Dakota took third place at the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships. Individually, Lavin placed fifth, Poellet 10th, Kubas 14th and Drengenberg 17th at the national meet.
To qualify for CTCA Scholar All-America status, a student-athlete must finish in the top-20 of the national meet and have maintained a 3.5 grade-point average for the fall semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.