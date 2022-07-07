Three of the top 16 seeds in the men’s senior division suffered first-round upsets in the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championships, which began on Thursday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
The biggest upset came from Don Robinson, as the 26th seed upended seventh-seeded Al Hagen 3 & 2 (three-hole lead with two holes to play). Yankton’s Denny Fokken, the 12th seed after Thursday morning’s qualifying round, was upended by 21st-seed Tim Renner, 3 & 2. Gordon Jones, the 19th seed, beat out 14th-seed David Wobbema 4 & 2.
With only 27 players entered in the men’s senior field, the top five seeds earned byes in Thursday’s round of 32.
Senior players will play two rounds today (Friday), with the first round beginning at 11:24 a.m. Semifinals and championships are set for Saturday.
Two play-in matches to the women’s quarterfinals were also played on Thursday. Quinn Dannebring beat the lone local entry, Beresford’s Maiya Muller, 3 & 2, in the 8-9 matchup. Allison Meyerink provided the first upset on the women’s side, as the 10th-seed beat Mattie Weidenbach on the final hole, 1 up.
The women’s quarterfinals will begin at 12:44 p.m., with semifinals and championships set for Saturday.
The 64-player men’s championship bracket begins play today at 7 a.m. Men’s competitors that advance will play two rounds each day, with the semifinals and championship on Sunday.
Qualifying Round
Jacob Otta of Sioux Falls, Alex Kandolin of Rapid City and Gene Levasseur of Sioux Falls earned the top seed in the three divisions of the SDGA Match Play Championships.
Otta and Jack Lundin, also of Sioux Falls, shot 4-under 68 in the qualifying round to earn the top two seeds in the men’s division. Jake Olson of Watertown and Nick Lust of Rapid City each shot 2-under 70.
Hartington Cedar Catholic grad Matthew Schaefer, a golfer at South Dakota State, was the top area finisher in the men’s qualifier, placing 15th with a 2-over 74. Carson Lee of Vermillion and Caeden Ekroth of Yankton ranked 41st and 42nd, each shooting 80.
Kandolin earned the top seed on the women’s side with a 2-over 75. Lauren Tims and Reese Jansa, both of Sioux Falls, shot a 4-over 77.
Beresford’s Maiya Muller, the lone area golfer in the women’s field, shot an 88 to rank ninth in the 10-player field.
Lavasseur shot an even-par 72 to post the low round among the men’s senior players. Bradley Seaman of Aberdeen (76) was second. Steve Beardsley of Rapid City and Jim McGuire of Sioux Falls each shot 77.
Yankton’s Dan Megard and Steve Weiland each shot 80, ranking 10th and 11th. Yankton’s Denny Fokken (81) ranks 14th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.