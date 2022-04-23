Karlee Arnold had never been intentionally walked in her college career.
On Saturday the Mount Marty senior catcher gave Concordia a reason to do just that.
Arnold homered twice in the first game — then drew an intentional walk in her final at-bat — then added another home run in the second game as the Lancers swept Concordia in Great Plains Athletic Conference softball action Saturday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
“She really stepped up today,” MMU head coach Kayla Bryant said of Arnold. “She trusted the process, and she really showed up in a spot where she was called upon.”
MMU edged the Bulldogs 7-6 in the opener.
Besides Arnold’s two home runs and three runs scored, the Lancers got a home run, a single and two RBI from Kelly Amezcua. Abigail Page, Janeah Castro and Adrianna Somerville each doubled. Abigail Thomas added a hit for the Lancers.
Kylee Nixon went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and three RBI out of the leadoff spot for Concordia. Camry Moore and Julia Van Wey each had two hits. Kylie Shottenkirk tripled, Grace Boganowski doubled and Caitlyn McGarvie, Zoie Isom and Aubrey Bruning each had a hit for the Bulldogs.
Maureena “Mo” Vornhagen pitched five innings, striking out three, for the win. Moore took the loss, going the distance.
MMU’s first two runs came on solo shots from Arnold, a leadoff blast in the second and a two-out shot in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles from Castro and Somerville helped the Lancers build a 3-0 lead after four innings.
“I could feel the bat moving, waiting for the pitch,” Arnold said. “I told myself, ‘keep your hands close and stay short. See ball, hit ball.’”
Concordia broke through in the top of the fifth. A Nixon RBI double and a Shottenkirk two-run triple helped put the Bulldogs up 4-3.
MMU had already retaken the lead in the bottom of the fifth — on a Page RBI double and an error — when Concordia walked Arnold to get to Amezcua.
“I’ve watched Elliot (Burns) get intentionally walked in front of me before,” Arnold said of the free pass.
The junior first baseman made the Bulldogs play, putting the ball over the fence to give the Lancers back their three-run edge, 7-4.
Nixon hit a two-run home run in the sixth, but the Bulldogs could not complete the comeback.
In the nightcap, MMU rallied from deficits of 4-0 and 6-4 to claim a 10-7 edge.
Castro and Raegan Harper each doubled and singled for Mount Marty. Amezcua and Bailey Kortan also had two hits. Burns and Arnold each homered. Page doubled, and Somerville, Taylor Woolley and Thomas each had a hit in the victory.
Moore went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for Concordia. Boganowski went 2-for-4 with a triple. Isom and McCarvie also had two hits. Lex Campos doubled. Van Wey and Taylor Glause each had a hit.
Kaylee Rogers pitched five innings to pick up the win, with Vornhagen striking out three in two innings of relief. Jerzi Rowe took the loss.
Two-out rallies got Concordia going early, scoring a run in the first and three more in the second. The Lancers tied the game in the bottom of the frame, with a Wolley RBI single and a Kortan two-run single providing the big blows.
Concordia scored two in the third to retake the lead. Arnold answered in the bottom of the frame with another home run.
The Lancers took the lead for good in the fourth. A Page double tied the game at 6-6, then Burns untied it with a three-run home run, the 16th of the season for the junior shortstop. Harper added a RBI double later in the inning to stretch the Lancer lead to four, 10-6.
Concordia scored in the sixth on a Moore triple, but could get no closer.
Both the senior Vornhagen and the junior Rogers had their work cut out for them in the circle on Saturday, with high winds pushing even routine fly balls toward the fence.
“Our pitchers worked hard for us, for sure,” Bryant said. “We needed to be bigger on defense, but our pitchers really did a great job.”
Arnold, who caught both games, asked the pitchers “just compete with me.”
“Paint the black lines and compete,” Arnold said of her conversations with the Lancer pitchers. “Keep the ball low and we’ll help you out. We also have an offense that will help you out.”
The Lancers are now 26-10, 14-4 in the GPAC. MMU remains two games back of first place Midland (17-3), but is three games ahead of third place Northwestern (10-6).
“It’s indescribable,” Arnold said of the Lancers contending for a GPAC title. “We haven’t been here before. We just have to keep playing for each other, take it one pitch, one inning, one game at a time.”
The next games for Mount Marty are scheduled for Wednesday at Jamestown. The games were pushed back from April 15. MMU finishes the regular season at home against Briar Cliff on April 30.
