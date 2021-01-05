SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Yankton Bucks completed their tour of out-of-state opponents with a 72-59 victory over Sioux City (Iowa) East in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday in Sioux City, Iowa.
East entered the game with 47 wins in its last 50 home contests, and ranked ninth in the Iowa Associated Press basketball poll.
For a second straight game, Yankton (6-1) put four players in double figures, led by Matthew Mors’ 28 points.
“Matthew was really good again tonight, especially in the second half,” said Yankton head coach Chris Haynes. “Having four in double figures in back-to-back games is a good recipe for success for us.”
Also for the Bucks, Jaden Kral scored 14 points. Aidan Feser finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Rugby Ryken added 11 points.
Haynes credited the maturation of the team for the balanced effort.
“We’re seven games in. Guys are settling into their roles,” he said. “Along with that, they are looking to be more aggressive. They’re not just standing around and watching Matthew. They’re learning how to play off of him.”
DaVares Whitaker scored 23 points and had eight rebounds to lead East (6-2). Bie Ruei netted 14 points and Brandt VanDyke added 10 points for the Black Raiders.
Yankton trailed 17-15 after one quarter, then edged ahead 31-27 at the half. An 18-0 run in the second half helped the Bucks take control.
Yankton, 6-1 and winners of four straight, host Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Haynes said. “They’re another athletic, skilled team. It’s going to take a great effort to compete with them.”
East won the freshmen game 61-50. For Yankton, Lucas Kampshoff led the way with 13 points. Landon Potts and Austin Gobel each netted 10 points. Lance Dannenbring added nine points.
YANKTON (6-1)
Dylan Prouty 0-0 0-0 0, Rugby Ryken 3-9 5-6 11, Aidan Feser 5-8 3-6 13, Trevor Fitzgerald 3-5 0-0 6, Drew Ryken 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Mors 0-1 0-0 0, Cody Oswald 0-1 0-0 0, Jaden Kral 5-8 3-7 14, Matthew Mors 11-23 3-5 28. TOTALS: 27-55 14-24 72.
S.C. EAST (6-2)
Brandt VanDyke 3-12 3-4 10, Bie Ruei 6-14 0-0 14, DaVares Whitaker 10-17 2-3 23, Dom Drent 1-8 2-4 4, Aiden Ballard 1-3 3-4 5, Kelynn Jaccobsen 1-3 1-2 3. TOTALS: 22-57 11-17 59.
YANKTON 15 16 23 18 — 72
S.C. EAST 17 10 14 18 — 59
Three-Pointers: Y 4-18 (Ma. Mors 3-10, Kral 1-2, R. Ryken 0-3, Feser 0-3), E 4-21 (Ruei 2-7, VanDyke 1-5, Whitaker 1-4, Drent 0-4, Ballard 0-1). Assists: Y 4 (R. Ryken 2), E 2 (Whitaker 2). Blocked Shots: Y 5 (Ma. Mors 4), E 2 (Whitaker 2). Rebounds: Y 24 (Feser 8), E 21 (Whitaker 8). Steals: Y 7 (Ma. Mors 3), E 5 (Ruei 2). Personal Fouls: E 18, Y 16. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 6, E 2.
