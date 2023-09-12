JAMESTOWN, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a final round 323 to finish third in the eight-team Jamestown Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament. The three-round event concluded on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.

Concordia-Moorhead won with a score of 892, three strokes better than Jamestown (895). Mount Marty finished at 948, one stroke ahead of Jamestown’s “white” squad (949).

