JAMESTOWN, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a final round 323 to finish third in the eight-team Jamestown Fall Invitational men’s golf tournament. The three-round event concluded on Tuesday at Jamestown Country Club.
Concordia-Moorhead won with a score of 892, three strokes better than Jamestown (895). Mount Marty finished at 948, one stroke ahead of Jamestown’s “white” squad (949).
Concordia’s Jack Hanson (220) and Jayce Johnson (221) finished 1-2 in the event. Jamestown’s Jackson Worner (222) and Max Noffsinger (224) finished third and fourth.
Mount Marty was led by Bennett Cassens, who tied for 12th with a 231. Ted Bengston placed 16th at 236. Wout Kerkhofs (239) tied for 17th. Reid Hansen (248) placed 30th.
Also for the Lancers, Hunter Bailey finished at 253, and Carson Pedersen and Evan Ness each shot 258.
Next up for Mount Marty is the Buena Vista Invitational, Sept. 17 and 18 in Storm Lake, Iowa.
