ELK POINT — After suspending play Monday night, The Tanagers scored five runs with two outs in the sixth inning to run away with an 11-2 victory over Elk Point Jefferson to advance to the Class ‘B’ State Tournament in Sioux Falls.
“We knew Elk Point was going to be a challenge,” Vermillion head coach Tom Heisinger said. “They kind of handled us both games in the regular season. They have some good pitchers, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.”
The Tanagers scored two in the top of the first inning off a TJ Tracy double. Vermillion starter Jake Jensen gave up a run in the bottom half of the inning and the Tanagers held a 2-1 lead after one.
After neither side punched a run through in the second, Vermillion broke the game open in the third. Connor Saunders led off the inning with a double, and advanced to third on a fly ball during the next at-bat. Jensen drove in Saunders on a single and Ben Burbach brought two home on an error.
Elk Point-Jefferson scored one in the bottom of the fifth to bring the game back within four. With a runner on first base and two outs, the umpire crew called a stoppage due to lightning. After waiting for half an hour, the two sides agree to finish the game Tuesday afternoon.
“We told the kids we have to use (the break) to our advantage,” Heisinger said. “Obviously we wanted to finish it up in one night, but let’s use it as a time to refocus and get a little bit of rest.”
When the two teams returned to the field Tuesday, Reese Proefrock was at the plate, a runner on first base and two outs. Tyler Goehring, who started the contest Monday, was replaced by Skyler Swatek.
Swatek walked the first two batters, Proefrock and Saunders. Willis Robertson followed the walks up by reaching on a error to bring in a run. Jack Kratz legged out an RBI-single and Jensen walked to brign in the third run of the inning. Tracy brought home two more runs on an error and the Tanager elad ballooned to nine.
Robertson replaced Jensen on the mound Tuesday, and struck out two in both the sixth and seventh innings to seal the win. Robertson didn’t allow a base runner in two innings of work.
“He’s (Robertson) kind of grown into that closer role, where he wants to ball at the end of the game and he usually does a good job slamming the door for us and that’s what he did tonight,” Heisinger said. “He wanted the ball, and it was pretty easy (for us) to hand him the ball.”
The Tanagers join Dakota Valley, who punched its ticket to State Monday, in representing Region 1B in the State Tournament. The State Tournament runs May 31 through June 1 at Sioux Falls Stadium in Sioux Falls.
“We’re going to celebrate this one for a day or two, and then the message has to be we’re not done yet,” Heisinger said. We have three more to get and we’re in the tournament to win it.”
