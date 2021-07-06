The 2020 amateur baseball season brought a second team back to Yankton, and has given the town an opportunity to find a new showdown to get behind.
There has always been a home amateur baseball game at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium on the Fourth of July as long as there has been an amateur team to support it. Now, Yankton has the luxury of an in-town rivalry that can be featured on that night.
Yankton has two Class A teams sharing Riverside together. The Tappers and Lakers, who squared off Sunday night, call Yankton home. The Tappers ran away with a 17-4 win over the Lakers to remain unbeaten on the season. The Tappers are managed by Yankton native and Mount Marty baseball player Colin Muth.
Muth has a collection of Yankton natives and non-Yankton natives alike who play baseball at Mount Marty on his squad. Muth said that amateur baseball is an opportunity for these college guys to work on aspects of their game they normally wouldn’t be able to during a college season.
“I really like amateur baseball because if you are a pitcher and you want to work on off-speed pitches, this is the perfect time to do it,” Muth said. “If you always pull the ball as a hitter, you can work on driving the ball the other way. That’s what I really like about amateur baseball.”
The Tappers were the lone amateur team in Yankton for some time until the Lakers surfaced in 2020. With there being two Yankton teams again, a tradition could come back to life: A Yankton versus Yankton Fourth of July battle.
“I don’t know if you could say this is a rivalry,” Muth said. “It somewhat is. With Yankton versus Yankton there is going to be a little rivalry, but in the end, right after the game players you can see players talking to other players, win or lose. We’re just here because of the families and we want to see the fireworks and have a good time with each other.”
Both Yankton teams faced off during the 2020 season, but there was no firework show to follow due to the ongoing pandemic. The fireworks returned for 2021, and so did the people. A large crowd filled the stadium overlooking the river Sunday, and an even larger crowd filled the banks to see the firework display following the game.
“What I really like about the Fourth of July games, not only being Yankton versus Yankton, is looking at the amount of people that are here,” Muth said. “It’s fun to see.”
The Lakers and Tappers are hoping this tradition will be able to carry on for years, to come, but for Muth, just being able to have an amateur team in Yankton is something fans shouldn’t take for granted.
“I hope we can keep the tradition on of having an amateur team in Yankton,” Muth said. “Look at Watertown, big city, doesn’t have an amateur team. Huron doesn’t have a team, Brookings only has one. You look at all these big towns and they don’t have a Class A team.”
The baseball scene in Yankton is strong, and having the opportunity for not one, but two amateur teams who can give fans a treat like Sunday night’s Fourth of July game, is definitely a tradition worth carrying on.
