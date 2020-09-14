MADISON — Mount Marty junior Brian Santiago earned medalist honors, helping the Lancer men to a fourth place finish in the men’s division of the Herb Blakley Invitational cross country meet, hosted by Dakota State on Saturday.
Santiago finished the 8,000-meter course in 27:04, beating out Dakota State’s Alex Derr (27:15). Max Cruse, running unattached, was third in 27:30.
Dakota State won the team title, 39 to 59 over Bellevue. Dickinson State (79) edged out Mount Marty (82) for third. Valley City State (89) rounded out the scoring.
MMU freshman Liam Vidas also broke the top 10, finishing fifth in 28:04. Junior Mason Schlunsen (30:52) finished 30th, sophomore Cristobal Gonzalez (31:12) placed 32nd and junior Seth Wiebelhaus (31:40) finished 33rd to round out the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for the Lancer men, junior Brayden Effle (32:56) placed 36th, sophomore Andrew Peitz (35:13) placed 38th, junior Alfonso Erickson (36:10) placed 40th and senior Justin Paddick (42:19) finished 43rd.
Dickinson State beat out host Dakota State 29 to 50 for the women’s title. Valley City State (62) was third, followed by MMU (79).
Sonja Lawrence, running attached, won the 5,000-meter women’s race in 20:23. Dakota State senior Jacia Christiansen, a former Viborg-Hurley standout, was second in 20:29.
MMU was led by sophomore Kelsey Folchert, who placed 11th in 21:53. Sophomore Jaclyn Laprath (23:00) was 18th, sophomore Gracie Rippen (23:08) was 19th, sophomore Leighton Mlady (23:32) was 20th and freshman Madison Howard (24:57) was 26th to round out the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for MMU, freshman Sadie Lapointe (25:13) was 28th.
Next up for MMU is the Dean White Invitational, Sept. 26 in Crete, Nebraska.
