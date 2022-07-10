Will Grevlos of Sioux Falls dominated top seed Jacob Otta, also of Sioux Falls, to win the men’s championship of the South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championships. The tournament concluded on Sunday at Yankton’s Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
Grevlos, who recently completed his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota, claimed the final 7&6, meaning he had a seven-hole lead with six holes to play.
Grevlos, seeded sixth after Thursday’s qualifying round, advanced to the final with a 2&1 victory over Jonah Swartz of Rapid City, a golfer at Wheaton College, earlier in the day. Otta, a former South Dakota State golfer, earned his finals spot with a 1 up (led by one hole after 18 holes played) victory over Jack Tanner of Brookings, a former SDSU golfer who recently transferred to the University of Memphis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.