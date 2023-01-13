The Yankton School District is now taking orders for adult or student all-session tickets for the South Dakota State Class A Wrestling Tournament, Feb. 23-25 in Rapid City.
These tickets will only apply to Class A sessions. Ticket orders are only being taken at the YSD Administration Building, 2410 West City Limits Road, during regular business hours.
