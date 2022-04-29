CRETE, Neb. — Mount Marty earned a doubleheader sweep over first place Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference baseball action on Friday.
The victories clinched third place in the conference for Mount Marty. Doane had clinched the conference regular season title last week.
In the opener, Mason Townsend had two hits and two RBI in a 4-3 Lancer victory.
Jet Weber, Josh Roemen, Billy Hancock, Kiko Nunez and Zane Salley each had a hit in the victory.
Brett Meyer doubled twice for Doane. Andy Theiler, Lukas White, Nate Mensik and Jack Tillman each had a hit.
Tyler Priest went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out six, for the win. Aaron Forrest took the loss.
In the nightcap, Hancock doubled and singled, and Nunez had a three-run home run in the ninth of a 7-3 Lancer victory.
Weber, Roemen, Salley, Caid Koletzky and Josh Mares each had a hit for MMU.
Luke Lachance went 3-for-3 for Doane. Theiler doubled and singled. Justin Nevells also had two hits. Mensik homered, and Joe Osborn, White and Logan Amick each had a hit for the Tigers.
Jett Hasagawa pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out four, for the win. Chris Rofe got the final five outs for the save. Julian Vargas took the loss.
Both teams finish the regular season against Midland. MMU (34-13, 18-8 GPAC) travels to Fremont to face the Warriors today (Saturday), while Doane (33-10, 22-4 GPAC) hosts Midland on Sunday.
