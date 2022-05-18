BRANDON — The last events of the last regular season meet of the 2022 season proved fruitful for the Yankton track and field teams on Tuesday, as the Bucks and Gazelles each set school records in the 1600-meter relay at the Brandon Valley Last Chance Meet.
The girls’ foursome of Annika Gordon, Alexia Wheeler, Sydnee Serck and Shae Rumsey finished in 3:57.70, breaking the mark of 3:59.77 set in winning the 2021 Class AA state championship. Gordon, Serck and Rumsey each ran on the previous record.
The boys’ foursome of Rugby Ryken, Nate Schoenfelder, Dylan Payer and Austin Gobel finished in 3:23.11. When converted to handheld it breaks the 1994 mark of Chris Fischer, Chris Johnson, Chad Tolsma and Jeff Larsen (3:23.0).
Individuals and relay teams qualifying for the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, May 26-28 in Sioux Falls, will be announced later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.