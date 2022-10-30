GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Dakota men’s golf team closed out the fall portion of its schedule today at the Grandover Collegiate. After completing a suspended round two before the final round began, the Coyotes shot a 299 in the third round and ended in 15th place overall. The team was led by Hunter Rebrovich who placed in the top-25 in the fall finale.
Rebrovich ended round two with an even-par 72 and followed that with a three-under par 69 in the third round. He sank five birdies in the final round and finished with the 10th-most birdies during the week with 13 total. His three-round total of 218 (77-72-69) earned him a tie for 25th place.
Max Schmidtke finished round two with a four-over par 76 before carding a three-over par 75 in round three. Schmidtke sank two birdies on the back nine in the final round and had five total at the Grandover Collegiate. His three-round score of 227 (76-76-75) earned him a tie for 68th place individually.
Ben Hicks made his return to the course after missing the previous three tournaments due to injury. Hicks shot his lowest round of the week in the second round with a one-over par 73 before recording an eight-over par 80 in the final round. He added two birdies in the third round to his five total over the week. Hicks was also one of 23 players to card an eagle during the tournament after recording a three on the par-five sixth hole of round two. His total score of 229 (76-73-80) placed him in a tie for 81st place.
Nick LaMotte closed out round two with a seven-over par 79 before finishing with his lowest round of the week in a three-over par 75. LaMotte carded four birdies on the day and had eight total over the Grandover Collegiate. His three-round score of 234 (80-79-75) earned him a tie for 93rd place individually.
Bryce Hammer ended round two with a seven-over par 79 before shooting an eight-over par 80 in the third round. Hammer sank back-to-back birdies on holes five and six in round three and had six total during the week. His total score of 235 (76-79-80) placed him in 98th place individually.
Playing as an individual, Ryan Neff shot a five-over par 77 to close round two and finished the day with a seven-over par 79 in round three. Neff carded two birdies on the front of round three to add to his total of seven this week. His three-round total of 232 (76-77-79) placed him in 89th place.
The schedule picks back up in the spring at the Advance Partners Intercollegiate. The three-day event begins on Feb. 12 from Palm City, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.