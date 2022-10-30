GREENSBORO, N.C. – The South Dakota men’s golf team closed out the fall portion of its schedule today at the Grandover Collegiate. After completing a suspended round two before the final round began, the Coyotes shot a 299 in the third round and ended in 15th place overall. The team was led by Hunter Rebrovich who placed in the top-25 in the fall finale. 

Rebrovich ended round two with an even-par 72 and followed that with a three-under par 69 in the third round. He sank five birdies in the final round and finished with the 10th-most birdies during the week with 13 total. His three-round total of 218 (77-72-69) earned him a tie for 25th place. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.