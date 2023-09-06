VERMILLION — Growing up in a rough part of town in Miami Gardens, Fla., Tim White chose to play football.

“It wasn’t the worst (part of town), but you had to pick and choose what you wanted to do in life: you wanted to play football and make something out of your life or take another route. I knew what I wanted to do.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.