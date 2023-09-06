VERMILLION — Growing up in a rough part of town in Miami Gardens, Fla., Tim White chose to play football.
“It wasn’t the worst (part of town), but you had to pick and choose what you wanted to do in life: you wanted to play football and make something out of your life or take another route. I knew what I wanted to do.
“I wanted to go to college, get an education and play football.”
White, who plays safety, is doing just that. The redshirt sophomore spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Robert Morris in 2022 before transferring to South Dakota to play for the Coyotes in 2023. With Miramar High School teammates Myles Harden and Josiah ‘Jojo’ Ganues already at USD, the decision to transfer to the place he ultimately wanted to be became easier.
“(The Coyotes) were recruiting me out of high school,” White said. “There was always a part of me that wanted to be here. Myles and Jojo helped my decision. Knowing they are here, I know I am going to be okay.”
White and Harden met in seventh grade and bonded over the game of football, starting their respective high school careers for the Miramar Patriots.
“It’s something he and I share,” White said. “We continue to keep growing at it. He’s been there my whole process at high school. I’ve been there for him too.”
The two consider each other ‘brothers’ on and off the football field.
“We’re not just football guys,” Harden said. “We’re brothers at the end of the day. Everything we do on and off the field helps us get close. We’re able to trust each other to go out there and compete for each other.”
Ganues grew up seven minutes away from Harden and five minutes away from White.
“We pretty much knew each other,” Ganues said. “We just never played on the same team.”
That changed in Ganues’ sophomore year, as he transferred to Miramar.
“(Myles) was actually playing safety and I started off as a corner,” Ganues said. “I was a transfer, so (Myles and Tim) took me under their wing and welcomed me like I was their brother.”
With Harden and Ganues a year ahead of White in school, Coyotes defensive coordinator Travis Johansen wanted to get Harden and Ganues to commit to USD during their senior seasons in 2019. The next year, Johansen went down to recruit White, but the roster filled up. When White entered the transfer portal after the 2022 season, Johansen wanted White to be wearing Coyote red in 2023.
“We knew what type of kid he was,” Johansen said. “He had developed a ton. We were really lucky to get him back. Now that all three of them are together, it’s awesome. They’ve got such a camaraderie together.
“They have so much shared experience that it’s going to trump the experience they have here. We all have high school friends that you go back that far (with). It’s more of a true brother than it is a teammate or friend.”
When White arrived in Vermillion ahead of spring practices, it was like old times with him and Harden.
“I knew what he could do to help contribute to our defense,” Harden said.
Coyotes defensive backs coach Miles Taylor said it was neat to see the chemistry with how the three interact on and off the field right away.
“Just to see them interact just like they were in high school again, being friends outside of the building, communicating well on the field with each other, encouraging each other and helping each other work out in the offseason together was really cool to see,” Taylor said.
White got to take the field with his two “brothers” in USD’s season opener Aug. 31 against Missouri for the first time since high school.
“It’s been a while,” White said. “We play great together. They’re great people to play with and communicators. I love to be out there and make plays with them.”
The three Miramar High School graduates will take the field at the DakotaDome for the first time at 1 p.m. Saturday, as the Coyotes host the St. Thomas Tommies.
