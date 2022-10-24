GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin finished the regular season with a 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Avon in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Maia Achen finished with 25 kills and three blocks to lead Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson posted 33 assists. Ayla Dimmer finished with seven kills, 18 digs and four ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added 17 digs in the victory.
Courtney Sees finished with 23 kills and 16 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich posted 36 assists and 11 digs. Lexi Vanderlei had 13 kills and 18 digs. Lila Vanderlei posted seven kills and 23 digs. Sarah Swier added 13 digs for the Pirates.
Gayville-Volin (19-10) is off until the Region 4B Tournament, which begins in Oct. 31. Avon (8-17) finishes the regular season at home against Bon Homme today (Tuesday).
Burke 3, Wagner 2
WAGNER — Burke avenged a lost to Wagner from Saturday’s Southeast South Dakota Conference final, claiming a 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 15-10 victory over the Red Raiders in a battle of two third-ranked teams, Monday in Wagner.
Adisyn Indahl posted 21 kills and 37 digs, and Kailee Frank had 18 kills, five ace serves and 17 digs for Burke. Elly Witt finished with 32 assists and three ace serves. Elle Johnson posted 50 digs and Paige Bull added five blocks in the victoyr.
Avari Bruguier posted 15 kills and 25 digs for Wagner (28-3). Macy Koupal posted 49 assists, seven ace serves and three blocks. Emma Yost had 12 kills and 32 digs. Madi Krebel had 22 digs. Kyla Kjeldgaard finished with 11 kills and three blocks. Shona Kocer had nine blocks, and Shalayne Nagel added seven blocks and 21 digs in the effort.
Burke (27-4) finishes the regular season at home against Parkston today. Wagner now prepares for the Region 5A Tournament, which begins Nov. 1.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0. Burke claimed the ‘C’ match 2-1.
Freeman 3, Canistota 1
FREEMAN — Freeman outlasted Canistota 25-23, 19-25, 25-18, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Kate Miller finished with 12 kills, and Ashlin Jacobsen posted eight kills and 13 digs for Freeman. Cami Fransen had 26 assists. Erin Uecker recorded seven kills and eight digs. Zoenovia Butler had 13 digs, and Emily Mendel added 10 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Sierra McGregor finished with 16 kills and two ace serves, and Taylor McGregor had 14 kills for Canistota. Bailey Spicer posted 21 assists and three ace serves. Natalee Hofer had 13 assists and nine digs. Natalie Becker finished with 33 assists, and Kayla Papendick added 14 digs and four ace serves for the Hawks.
Freeman (17-9) finishes the regular season at Alcester-Hudson today (Tuesday). Canistota (8-18) begins post-season play on Nov. 1.
Freeman won the JV match 2-0.
Dakota Valley 3, Tea Area 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley bounced Tea Area 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Monday.
Jorja Vandenhul had nine kills and four ace serves, and Claire Munch and Sophie Tuttle had eight kills each for Dakota Valley (23-7). Logan Miller finished with 32 assists, nine digs and two blocks. Kate VanRoyan posted 13 digs and Reagan VanRoyan added eight digs in the victory.
For Tea Area (8-19), Lizzy Spah led the way with 19 kills, three blocks and nine digs. Jillian Huenick posted 27 assists and nine digs. Gwynn Campbell had 13 digs. Julie Haack had nine digs and Kalli Boom added eight digs for the Titans.
Dakota Valley will likely be the top seed in the Region 4A Tournament, beginning Nov. 1. Tea Area finishes the regular season at Yankton today (Tuesday).
Dakota Valley won the JV match 25-14, 25-7; and the C-match 25-12, 25-15.
Viborg-Hurley 3, Alcester-Hudson 0
VIBORG — Viborg-Hurley capped the regular season with a 25-21, 28-26, 25-23 victory over Alcester-Hudson in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Coral Mason posted 12 kills and 29 digs for Viborg-Hurley (17-12). Denae Mach had nine kills and 22 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 27 assists and 10 digs. Charley Nelson finished with 20 digs and three ace serves. Estelle Lee had seven kills and two ace serves in the victory.
Alexis Gray posted nine kills and 12 digs, and Elly Doering had seven kills for Alcester-Hudson. Ella Serck posted 20 assists and 22 digs. Carly Patrik had six kills and eight digs. Hannah Ahart posted 19 digs and Emma Moller added 18 digs for the Cubs.
Viborg-Hurley awaits the Region 4B Tournament, which begins on Oct. 31. Alcester-Hudson (10-19) finishes the regular season at home against Freeman today (Tuesday).
Alcester-Hudson won the JV match 25-22, 25-17. Viborg-Hurley won the ‘C’ match 25-21, 20-25, 15-12.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Ethan 0
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour swept past Ethan 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 in the volleyball regular season finale for the Nighthawks, Monday in Tripp.
Gracey Schatz posted 17 kills, nine digs and three ace serves for TDA (23-4). Megan Reiner finished with 15 kills and 20 digs. Hannah Stremick posted 27 assists, 12 digs and three ace serves. Mia Reiner added nine digs in the victory.
Ava Lingemann led Ethan with nine kills, 20 digs and three ace serves. Aubrie Biteler posted 13 assists. Marissa Storm had 15 digs and Claire Mellegaard added 12 digs for the Rustlers.
Ethan (12-14) finishes the regular season at Platte-Geddes today (Tuesday).
TDA won the JV match 16-25, 25-18, 15-13.
Vermillion 3, Parker 0
PARKER — Brooklyn Voss posted 18 kills and five blocks to lead Vermillion past Parker 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 in prep volleyball action on Monday.
Claire Doty finished with 14 assists, 10 digs and seven ace serves for Vermillion. Brooke Jensen had eight kills and three blocks. Serena Gapp posted seven kills and 20 digs. Anni Barnett had 13 assists, Kelsey O’Neill posted 27 digs and Bailey Baylor added 12 digs for the Tanagers.
Halle Berens posted seven kills and nine digs for Parker. Terryn Fuller and Meah Wright each had seven assists. Hailey Phillips posted 12 digs, Braelyn Berens had 10 digs and Aspen Rand added eight digs for the Pheasants.
Vermillion (10-17) hosts Elk Point-Jefferson today (Tuesday). Parker (3-21) travels to West Central today (Tuesday).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.