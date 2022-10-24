GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin finished the regular season with a 25-22, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19 victory over Avon in prep volleyball action on Monday.

Maia Achen finished with 25 kills and three blocks to lead Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson posted 33 assists. Ayla Dimmer finished with seven kills, 18 digs and four ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng added 17 digs in the victory.

