SIOUX FALLS — The South Dakota High School Activities Association has awarded the 2023 South Dakota Girls “A” State Basketball Tournament and the 2024 South Dakota Girls “AA” State Basketball Tournament to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The girls “A” tournament is scheduled for March 9-11, 2023, and the girls “AA” tournament is scheduled for March 7-9, 2024. The Sanford Pentagon will also host the girls “AA” tournament in 2021.
