ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team got timely hits up and down the lineup as they staved off elimination in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament with a 9-3 victory over the Dordt Defenders Wednesday at Lady Dutch Field.
The score might not indicate the tense moments that were had in the contest. Dordt scored three runs with no outs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Lancers lead to one run. Lancers pitcher Hannah Keith and the defense buckled down and got three outs, the last of which came with runners on second and third.
Looking for insurance runs in the seventh, the Lancers quickly loaded the bases as Bryant went with Adrian Schoby as a pinch-hitter. Schoby had taken 15 at-bats during the regular season. She came in clutch and delivered a 2-RBI single over the glove of Dordt second baseman Chandler Schemper. Schoby credited her relaxed mindset throughout the at-bat.
“On the first pitch, (Dordt pitcher Hailey Wilken) had already thrown four balls (in the inning), so I was taking it easy and waiting for a strike to come by,” she said. “Then (the first strike) came by. On the second (strike) I (knew I was) going for it.”
“We've put her in a few situations throughout the season,” said Lancers head coach Kayla Bryant said. “She's had some good at bats for us in our other games, in practice and in intra-squad (scrimmages). We had faith in her and she stepped up big right there in that moment.”
Mount Marty was able to add three insurance runs to take a six-run lead, 9-3, into the bottom half of the seventh.
“We told them ‘You’ve got to get more (runs) because at times it's going to get hard. You never know what’s going to happen in GPAC softball, so all the runs we can get are going to help us win,’” Bryant said.
Madison Kovar closed the final half-inning for MMU, retiring the side.
Makayla Graunke (8-10) got the start for the Lancers, pitching four scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out three batters as she registered the victory.
Lilinoe Nihi opened the scoring for the Lancers in the top of the second with a solo home run to center.
Bailey Kortan registered a two-RBI single in the top of the third inning to give the Lancers a 3-0 lead.
“I knew I was going to put one into play,” she said.
Kortan was 3-for-4 in the contest, scoring a run in the seventh.
The Lancers improved to 18-21 with the win, while Dordt fell to 35-13.
In the first contest, the No. 1 seed Northwestern Red Raiders defeated the Lancers 5-2.
“We played much better than we did when we played (Northwestern) at home (Apr. 25), but the little things got to us,” Bryant said.
Northwestern (44-6) got on the board in the bottom of the second as Maddie Kvatek singled off Mount Marty starting pitcher McKenzie Gray to bring in Chloe Gallegos.
MMU’s Nihi opened the Lancers’ scoring in the top of the fifth with an RBI single to cut NWC’s lead to 4-1 but was thrown out attempting to reach second base.
Red Raiders starting pitcher Kameryn Etherington (19-5) hit a home run to extend NWC’s lead to 5-1, then the Lancers Elisabeth McGill hit her second home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning to left center field.
Etherington pitched 4.2 innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four batters. She was relieved by Kate Kralik, who allowed one run in 2.1 innings pitched. She struck out the Lancers’ side of Nihi, Sami Noble and Sarah Hart in the top of the seventh to close out the Red Raiders’ victory.
MMU’s Gray (7-10) pitched a six-inning complete game, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out three batters on 103 pitches.
“She did a phenomenal job out there,” Bryant said. “It was one of her best outings yet.”
The Lancers play Briar Cliff, who lost to Northwestern 9-0 in five innings Wednesday, in another elimination game tomorrow (Thursday) at Lady Dutch Field. Game time is set for noon in Orange City.
“We’re a tournament team,” Kortan said. “Hopefully we keep it rolling tomorrow.”
