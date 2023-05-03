ORANGE CITY, Iowa — The Mount Marty Lancers softball team got timely hits up and down the lineup as they staved off elimination in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament with a 9-3 victory over the Dordt Defenders Wednesday at Lady Dutch Field.

The score might not indicate the tense moments that were had in the contest. Dordt scored three runs with no outs in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Lancers lead to one run. Lancers pitcher Hannah Keith and the defense buckled down and got three outs, the last of which came with runners on second and third.

