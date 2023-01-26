BRANDON — Brandon Valley downed Yankton 43-25 in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ basketball action on Thursday.
Claire Tereshinski scored nine points for Yankton. Macy Drotzmann had six points and 11 rebounds.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 3:36 am
Brandon Valley opened the game on an 8-0 run and didn’t look back, holding the Gazelles’ offense in check.
“We got some good lucks. We just didn’t get any of them to go in,” said Yankton head coach Trey Krier. “Defensively, we did some good things. We rebounded well. But we got bit by the turnover bug again.”
Krier credited Drotzmann’s big rebounding night to her being challenged by younger players in practice this week.
“Practices have been a lot more physical,” he said. “This is a good example of kids doing things in practice to push kids who are getting varsity minutes. We have 16 kids in practice pushing each other to make us better.”
Yankton returns home for a matchup against Douglas on Saturday. Start time is set for 1:30 p.m.
“Douglas is much-improved from what they’ve been in recent years,” Krier said. “They have some shooters, and they’re still a physical team. We know we’re going to have to compete.”
In the JV game, Brandon Valley claimed a 39-16 victory. For Yankton, Eden Wolfgram led the way with seven points. Adilyn Schelhaas had five points. Carly Cap added five rebounds.
Brandon Valley won the ‘C’ game 52-13. Wolfgram had six points for Yankton.
The Lynx also won the ‘D’ game, 46-20. Nora Krajewski and Olivia Woods each had six points for Yankton.
